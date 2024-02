Overseas Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals were 2.96 million in the December 2023 year, according to data released by Stats NZ today. This was up 1.52 million from the 2022 year.

By the end of 2023, overseas visitor arrival numbers were 79 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

“Growth in overseas visitor numbers continued in 2023 following the progressive reopening of the border in March 2022,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media