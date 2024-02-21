Positive Forecast For Zespri Growers

Zespri has released its final forecast for the 2023/24 season with record per tray returns forecast for Green, Organic Green, SunGold and RubyRed Kiwifruit.

The February forecast has Green at a record $9.44 per tray, significantly up from last season’s final Orchard Gate Return (OGR) of $5.78 per tray.

Forecast SunGold Kiwifruit returns are also at a record level of $12.62 per tray, well above last season’s final OGR of $9.97, while Organic SunGold Kiwifruit is at $14.21.

For Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit, the forecast average per tray return is at a record $26.54, up from last season’s final OGR of $22.27.



CEO Dan Mathieson says the significant effort undertaken by the industry to lift fruit quality and reduce quality costs had been a key factor in the improved returns, along with strong consumer demand for Zespri Kiwifruit.

“The lift we’ve seen in all of our per-tray returns is a real credit to the hard work that’s taken place across the industry and throughout our global supply chain to improve quality.

“It’s really helped our markets to maintain strong run rates and maximise value while closing out the season, with all categories other than Organic SunGold Kiwifruit expected to deliver record per-tray returns.

“While we’re always looking to increase the value we’re returning across all of our varieties, it’s particularly pleasing to see a real lift in our Green returns. That’s been driven by the increased value our teams have secured from lower volumes, especially in Europe, as well as strong market performance in Japan and North America.

“We’ve also seen strong demand for SunGold Kiwifruit and RubyRed Kiwifruit has continued to perform strongly, which we expect to see continue as RubyRed becomes the first of this year’s crop to hit stores soon.

With a crop of around 193 million trays expected to be shipped in 2024/25, Mr Mathieson says today’s forecast was an indicator of the sort of value that could be achieved by providing consistently high quality fruit.

“We know that when we get good fruit to market it sells and sells well, so continuing to focus on providing our customers and consumers with great kiwifruit throughout the season will again be our focus.

“As well as the focus on per tray returns, we’re also looking forward to seeing improved per hectare returns for growers in the coming season, with our February crop estimate showing a strong improvement in expected yields.”

At a per hectare level, forecast OGRs for all categories have increased against the previous forecast. Green and SunGold forecast OGRs are now above final 2022 season returns, despite the season’s lower yields.

Full details of the February 2023/24 forecast per tray and per hectare returns for all categories are outlined in the table below.

Pools (Fruit Categories) 2023/24 February Forecast Per Tray 2023/24 Nov Forecast Per Tray 2023/24 November Forecast IndicativeRange Per Tray 2023/24 February Forecast Per Hectare 2023/24 November Forecast Per Hectare 2023/24 November Forecast IndicativeRange Per Hectare Zespri Green $9.44 $9.00 $8.75-$9.25 $64,930 $61,916 $60,000-$64,000 Zespri Organic Green $12.18 $12.00 $11.75-$12.25 $54,516 $53,708 $53,000 - $55,000 Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit $12.62 $12.35 $12.10-$12.60 $143,537 $140,541 $138,000 - $143,000 Zespri Organic SunGold Kiwifruit $14.21 $14.15 $13.90-$14.40 $109,640 $109,154 $107,000 - $111,000 Zespri Green14 $10.31 $10.25 $10.00-$10.50 $48,326 $48,057 $47,000 - $49,000 Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit* $26.54 $26.10 $25.60-$26.60 $41,057 $40,371 $40,000 - $41,000

*NB: Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit is in its second year as a commercial pool. Forecast per hectare returns have been influenced by a high proportion of productive hectares returning low yields impacted by vine age. 149 hectares producing for 2 years or less have returned an average yield of 1,385 trays per hectare and a forecast per hectare return of $36,753 per hectare. 4 hectares producing for greater than 2 years have returned an average yield of 5,263 trays per hectare and a forecast per hectare return of $139,709 per hectare. 6 hectares with mixed aged vines (with vine age of both 2 years or less and more than 2 years) have returned an average yield of 3,155 trays per hectare and a forecast per hectare return of $83,737 per hectare.

