Pacsoft Launches Cloud Solution To Improve Access And Reduce Costs

Marina management software provider Pacsoft has launched a cloud solution for its software, enabling marina and boatyard operators to run PacsoftNG from anywhere, at any time, fully hosted by Pacsoft.

Pacsoft General Manager Sean Cocks says the new PacsoftNG Cloud gives operators the freedom to access critical information from any device of their choice, so they can manage their facilities when they're on the go or while working from home.

“The launch of PacsoftNG Cloud marks a new era in marina management. By harnessing the power of cloud-based technology, we’ve empowered our customers to operate more efficiently, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients."

Sean says the cloud-based solution is fully hosted by Pacsoft, which means marinas and boatyards that decide to use it will no longer need to maintain their own servers, reducing operating costs.

“By harnessing PacsoftNG Cloud, marina and boatyard operators can combine cost savings with convenience. Our cloud solution offers seamless integration, reducing IT overheads and simplifying maintenance.

“PacsoftNG Cloud is a safe pair of hands. In a world where cyber security is paramount, having a system that is backed up daily reduces stress and ensures business continuity.”

Sean says another benefit of using the cloud-hosted solution is that system updates can be deployed instantly, without the need for any involvement from a user’s IT team.

“Our commitment to continuous improvement ensures that our customers will always have access to the latest tools and technologies to thrive in an ever-evolving industry."

PacsoftNG will continue its support of its on-site application for those who want it, as well as the new cloud solution, Sean says.

Pacsoft has provided marine software for more than 25 years and is headquartered in Auckland, known as New Zealand’s ‘City of Sails’. The company’s best-known software is PacsoftNG – a marina management solution used by more than 130 marinas around the world to save time and money by simplifying marina management and automating daily tasks.

