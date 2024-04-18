Noel Leeming Gives Old Tech New Life

Noel Leeming is calling on Kiwis to dust off their old smartphones, laptops, tablets and smart watches and give them a second life through its new trade-in programme, in exchange for a Noel Leeming gift card to spend in store or online.

Noel Leeming Technology Lead, Jason Bell says the new trade-in programme, provided by Moorup, is a quick way for customers to assess the value of their old gadgets and get some money back to put towards something new.

“Right now, customers are counting every extra dollar, and our trade-in programme may be all it takes to help customers get one step closer to their next device. Customers can pop online, or head into a Noel Leeming store, where our team of passionate experts will be happy to talk them through the four easy trade-in steps and support with any questions along the way,” says Bell.

Moorup’s Chief Partnerships Officer – Retail, Peter Solomon says they’re proud to partner with New Zealand’s leading consumer electronics retailer in launching Noel Leeming’s first tech trade-in programme.

“Our mission at Moorup is to extend thelives of electronic devices, doing our part to make the planet more sustainable and helping customers save money with our competitive pricing along the way,” says Solomon.

Customers can head to https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/c/services/trade-in and will be just a few clicks away from trading in their old tech. In the coming weeks, Noel Leeming will also be adding more brands and products to the list of approved trade-in devices.

If a device has reached the end of its life, and unable to be traded-in, customers are encouraged to pop into Noel Leeming’s stores nationwide to recycle.

Note: Customers can unlock an instant gift card that can be redeemed in store or online. A credit card is required for Moorup to process a pre-authorisation hold, as security for the value of the Noel Leeming Gift Card issued.

