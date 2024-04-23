Ora Pharm Leads New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Exports To Australia

Waikato-based Ora Pharm has successfully completed its first export order of just under 100kg high quality medicinal cannabis dried flower product to its Australian distribution partner Canngea. It is one of the first New Zealand companies to break into this market. Further orders for ongoing supply have been secured.

According to founder and CEO Zoe Reece, this breakthrough underscores the company’s dedication to expanding its reach and delivering innovative flower strains and product solutions to meet the growing demand for medicinal cannabis worldwide.

“The New Zealand regulatory environment is internationally recognised and, while initially challenging to navigate, means we can now meet global demand in both Europe and Australia,” she said.

“We’ve worked methodically with our Australian partners to navigate regulatory frameworks and build a robust product pipeline at the same time building a sustainable operational model. There is no question we have benefited from an experienced board and leadership team here and in the United States with global cannabis experience.”

Reece said Ora Pharm is poised for continued growth with the business being financially sustainable.

“We have carefully selected strategic partnerships, so the company is well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the global markets where there remains a significant product shortage of high quality medicinal cannabis.”

Ora Pharm will be launching their next round of funding soon to expand commercial operations. The company’s measured growth and commitment to profitability has created an attractive asset for investors. Significant cost and operational efficiencies have been structured into the business to ensure longevity and ongoing shareholder value.

About Ora Pharm:

Ora Pharm is a leading provider of high-quality medicinal cannabis solutions, dedicated to advancing patient care and wellness through innovation and collaboration. With a focus on quality, compliance, and patient satisfaction, Ora Pharm strives to set industry standards and drive positive change in the global healthcare landscape.

