Kennedy Point Syrah 2021 Named World’s Best Syrah At London International Wine Challenge

Waiheke Island’s Kennedy Point Vineyard has once again been recognised for its outstanding Syrah. The Kennedy Point 2021 Syrah has won the International Syrah Trophy for the second time at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) held in London, where it was one of only 10 wines awarded a score of 97 out of 100 from a field of thousands. It also won the New Zealand Syrah Trophy.

The judge’s comments were, “Everything you could desire from a cool climate Syrah. A flush of floral perfume maybe even violets, a taut but appetising texture which promises great development and an excellent core of ripe red fruit, medicinal herbs and kitchen spice.”

It was 15 years ago that Kennedy Point last won this prestigious award. Their 2007 Syrah won the International Syrah Trophy, New Zealand Syrah Trophy, New Zealand Red Trophy and the Auckland Syrah Trophy, at the 2009 awards. “In 2009 we introduced Waiheke Syrah to the world and have since built a really strong reputation. I like to think this latest award is a friendly reminder that this tiny region is one of the best in the world,” says Kennedy Point Winemaker Randal Peart.

The International Wine Challenge is in its 40th year and is deemed the world’s most rigorous, impartial, and influential annual wine competition. Wines entered are tasted blind by a minimum of eight judges, including experts and influencers from the international wine industry, commercial decision makers, buyers, and Masters of Wine.

“I’m exceptionally proud to have our wine recognised on the global stage. Those in the industry work tirelessly to grow and make great wine and it can be a thankless job. I’m really happy to top the field again and I’m also thrilled that a certified organic wine has won this prestigious award,” says Randal Peart, Kennedy Point’s Winemaker.

“We’ll have a little celebration and get back to pruning tomorrow.”

