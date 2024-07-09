DingGo Evolves Into First-Of-Its-Kind Fleet Accident Management Platform And Experiences Explosive Growth

Australian tech startup leverages SG Fleet partnership to deliver a globalisable suite of tools that offer organisations data insights formerly out of reach.

Key Points:

• Accident Management platform overturns industry vehicle-to-manager benchmark

• DingGo experienced 166% revenue growth in past 12 months from platform demand

• Team grew from 10 to 40 in same period

• DingGo now manages more than 75,000 vehicles across Australia and New Zealand with a digital first, data rich platform

• DingGo expands into NZ through acquisition and implementation of its technology

• 93% of fleet managers would recommend DingGo for accident management

• Platform is now export-ready to global markets

Co-founders Shaun Janks (left) and Josh Sanford. Photo/Supplied.

Australia, JULY 9 – The fleet management sector is expected to undergo radical change over the next two decades, as new types of vehicles and smart technologies come to market. DingGo, a successful technology company that began five years ago by helping consumers rapidly receive quotes for damage to their cars, has just emerged from an intense period of technological evolution and partnership development with a first-of-its-kind accident management platform, and is now experiencing rapid growth.

“We went on a journey of discovery, learning, innovation and building out feature after feature based on exactly what fleet managers told us they needed when it comes to accident management. And because we are building on the DNA of our consumer-friendly technology, the platform experience is deeply intuitive both for managers and users. People love it,” said Shaun Janks, DingGo’s CEO and Founder.

According to Janks, the technology connects all parts of the accident management ecosystem so only the best suppliers are used across the entire value chain ensuring the best service through a single platform to manage it all –in a digital first, data rich experience.

DingGo’s use of AI and the granular refinement of the technology to address every aspect of accident management has allowed many formerly manual processes to be fully automated. This means that the technology has more than tripled the industry standard of person to vehicle management (1 to 1,000 to 1 to 3,000) and promises to improve the benchmark even more. The platform can also generate data insights into accident management that no one has ever had access to before.

“Basically we’ve taken a universe of traditionally unstructured data (think repair quotes on a scrap of paper) and put it into a structured, centralised system. While we were surprised that something like this didn’t exist, we were really amazed that critical data –the kind of information that affects safety and the bottom line– was simply invisible to fleet managers.

“DingGo accident management has arguably made us a data company, the kinds of information we can centralise and the insights we can drive are transforming fleet operations,” said Janks.

“The platform is revolutionary, but technology doesn’t work without fleet manager buy-in and support –so our partnerships with them, nurturing and learning engagements, has and will be key,” Janks said.

A cornerstone of the accident management focus for DingGo is a partnership with SG Fleet, a major global fleet management and leasing company with over 30 years’experience in the market. “SG Fleet has seen the impact of our technology on its ecosystem and it wants us to go to the moon and back agnostically with a platform that all fleet managers can benefit from,” Janks added.

While fleet management can be cautious around the adoption of new technology, 93% of fleet managers say that they would recommend DingGo, and 2,700 users (the platform collects reviews for each job) rate their experience 4.7 out of 5.

The upshot has been a powerful market reaction, very rapid revenue growth (166% in the past 12 months) and a technology that is now exportable to the world. DingGo currently supports over 75,000 fleet vehicles.

