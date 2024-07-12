Airways TotalControl Simulator Installed For Croatia Control

Left to right: Shanija Lukar, APS/Tower Unit Training Manager for Croatia Control; Jonny Cooke, TotalControl Product Manager for Airways International; and Filip Jurčić, Head of Training Organisation for Croatia Control, inside the TotalControl simulator at Croatia Control headquarters. (Photo/Supplied)

Airways International has completed delivery of a TotalControl tower simulator for Croatia Control, installed for air traffic control training at its headquarters.

With the successful completion of site acceptance testing, the 270-degree, 17-screen simulator is now installed and commissioned, ready for use by Croatian air traffic controllers during training exercises.

Croatia Control, the country’s air navigation service provider partnered with Airways International Ltd (AIL), a global leader in air traffic control simulation, in 2023 to supply and install a TotalControl simulation solution. The solution features TotalControl’s leading-edge TrueView graphics technology which provides an unparalleled life-like tower experience.

The tower simulator installed at Croatia Control headquarters includes two controller positions, two simulator pilot positions, an instructor position and data preparation/testing positions. As part of the solution, 10 custom aerodromes have been developed simulating Croatian airports where air traffic controllers operate.

Airways International CEO Sharon Cooke says: “We congratulate Croatia Control on achieving the milestone of commissioning our TotalControl simulation solution for their air traffic controllers, and we’re proud to be enhancing their ATC training capabilities through provision of an immersive simulated learning environment.”

AIL hosted a group from Croatia Control at its Christchurch, New Zealand facilities in February 2024 for factory acceptance testing of the TotalControl simulator, and TotalControl simulation experts from AIL recently travelled to Croatia for site acceptance testing.

Airways’ TotalControl is one of the most realistic and flexible simulation platforms on the global market, with real-world tower graphics that take advantage of terrain mapping data, photo-realistic 3D rendered models and TotalControl’s leading-edge TrueView technology. TotalControl simulators vary in size and complexity, from desktop mobile simulators to free-standing 360-degree tower simulators with very large screens.

There are more than 70 TotalControl simulators in use across the world – recent tower simulator deployments have occurred in Asia and Europe.

