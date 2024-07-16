NZ Women In Wine Ramps Up Professional Development Activities

Kat Mason, Katherine Minchin, Nicky Grandorge, Emma Lowe, Anna Remond, Raffaela Dragani, Ryann Calder

Image/Supplied

New Zealand Women in Wine is delighted to have launched its 2024 Mentoring Programme. This year there are ten pairs of mentors and mentees from around the country, working in a wide range of roles within the New Zealand wine industry.

The 2024 mentors are: Andrea Craig, Whitehaven; Anna Remond, O:Tu; Emma Lowe, Monowai Estate; Kat Mason, Cloudy Bay; Raffaela Dragani & Katherine Minchin, Indevin; Ryann Calder, Monte Christo Winery; Sarah Burton, Calvert Vineyard; Sophie Matthews, Wineworks; and Ngarita Warden, Bragato Research Institute.

It is a very positive programme as one woman volunteers her time and experience to help another woman grow her skills and reach her goals. Both mentors and mentees gain a lot from being in the programme. “My mentor helped me refocus, believe in myself again and put myself forward,” said a previous mentee. “Becoming a mentor enriched my life – it is great feeling to give back by motivating and encouraging others,” said a mentor.

The induction workshops, led by Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at New Zealand Winegrowers, took place the first week of July at Spy Valley in Marlborough and the pairs will now meet six times over the next six months.

With the guidance of coach and author Fiona Fenwick, the bespoke programme has been running since 2018 with over one hundred women having taken part. Connect, Inform, Change is the motto of New Zealand Women in Wine and the mentoring programme encapsulates all three.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand Women in Wine is also thrilled to launch its new online Development Series to help even more women in the wine industry upskill and grow in confidence. The first three sessions are focusing on governance, negotiation skills, and crushing imposter syndrome. Registration numbers have been high with the first session held on 8 July. The sessions are recorded, to reach even more people looking to progress their careers within the wine industry. The key presenters this winter are Jenny McDonald, Trish Lui and Jo Cribb.

Another exciting event planned for this year is the National Women in Wine Breakfast, enabling women from around the country to connect. This event will be held at Te Papa in Wellington on 30 August as part of the Altogether Unique 2024 industry celebration. Courtney Johnston, CEO of Te Papa, will be the guest speaker, sharing insights into the highs and lows of building a successful career.

© Scoop Media

