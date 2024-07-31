Offroad Style: Jaecoo Debuts In New Zealand With Aggressive Pricing Strategy

Jaecoo off-roading (Photo/Supplied)

Omoda Jaecoo is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated pricing for the Jaecoo J7, set to revolutionise the off-road driving experience in New Zealand. The J7 will be available starting at the incredibly competitive launch price of $37,990 + ORC. This announcement comes off the back of a lavish Auckland event held yesterday in the rugged backcountry, showcasing Jaecoo in its element.

Two models will be available at a nationwide dealer network from today. The J7 comes in an EX and EX plus specification, priced from $37,990 and $43,990 respectively. This is a special introductory offer available until the end of September.

Sheldon Humphries, Omoda Jaecoo Country Manager, is thrilled to reveal the all new J7 and pricing last night as the brand joined its sister brand, Omoda, in New Zealand.

“Introducing the J7 to New Zealand marks a significant milestone. This launch is not just about a new vehicle; it’s about setting a new standard for value and innovation in the off-roading market. Our competitive pricing ensures that more Kiwis can experience the cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and comprehensive safety features that define the Jaecoo brand.”

The Jaecoo J7 will initially be available in an internal combustion engine (ICE), with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) under consideration.

The ICE model features a 1.6T turbocharged engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering a smooth and powerful drive. Equipped with the innovative all road driven intelligent system (ARDIS), the J7 ensures intelligent and efficient driving control in all terrains.

With nearly twenty advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) functions provide comprehensive safety assurance, making the J7 and ideal choice for New Zealand’s diverse landscapes and outdoor lifestyles.

Kiwis purchasing a Jaecoo vehicle in 2024 will be backed by up to seven years of AA roadside assistance to mirror their seven-year vehicle warranty, regardless of mileage*.

Customers can now visit their local dealer or view the Jaecoo range at jaecoo.co.nz.

