The 2024 Marlborough Young Winemaker Of The Year Is Nick Lamain From VinLink

(Photo/Supplied)

1 August 2024: Congratulations to Nick Lamain from VinLink who was pronounced the 2024 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year following the competition held on 31 July at MRC and NMIT in Blenheim.

“I’m absolutely stoked” said Nick who was competing for the third time and who was one of the first to get his entry form in this year, showing his determination to take out the title.

Congratulations also goes to Ellie Hobbs from Rose Family Estate who came second and Ruby McManaway from Yealands who came third.

Nine contestants were competing in the Marlborough competition this year, making it stiff competition and an exciting day. The other contestants were Alessandro Carraro from Spy Valley; Lewis Davidson and Dingying Jiang from Cloudy Bay; Lan Zhang from Pernod Ricard; Michael Hix from Yealands and Zack Andrews from Hunter’s.

The day began as the young winemakers judged six 2019 Marlborough Chardonnays as if on a wine show judging panel. They were then tasked with creating a low alcohol Sauvignon Blanc, running laboratory tests on their blend to ensure all legal requirements were covered and then presenting it to a panel, and justifying their blend to be a winning wine for the UK market.

The contestants were also tested on fault finding, a cellar challenge, general winemaking knowledge and undertaking an interview.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Finally they gave their speeches to the large wine industry audience at the Awards Dinner at the ASB Theatre in Blenheim.

Emily Gaspard-Clark, the 2019 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year and Chair of the Marlborough Young Winemaker Committee for three years, was presented with a beautiful bouquet as she steps down from the role.

“It’s fantastic to see so many talented young winemakers wanting to put themselves out there, test their skills and progress their careers” said Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at New Zealand Winegrowers. “It’s also wonderful to see previous contestants and senior winemakers volunteering to help run this popular competition.”

The Constellation Laboratory section was won by Alessandro Carraro from Spy Valley. The Indevin Wine Judging section went to Ruby McManaway from Yealands who also won the best Fruitfed Supplies Speech.

Nick won a Fruitfed Supplies Field Trip and $1,000 cash. Ellie won $750 cash and an NZSVO Educational Trip for coming second and Ruby won $500 cash for coming third.

Nick will now represent Marlborough in the National Final being held at Foley’s The Runholder in Martinborough on 27 August. The national finalists will deliver their speeches at the Wine Business Forum at Te Papa on 29 August and the winner will be announced at the wine industry Celebration Dinner that night.

The finalists will compete not only for the prestigious title of the 2024 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year, but also an amazing prize package which includes a visit to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey (cooperage) in Burgundy, be an associate judge in the New World Wine Awards and review wines in DrinksBiz magazine. There is also the opportunity for the finalists to win prizes for the Constellation Laboratory section, the Indevin Wine Judging section and the best Fruitfed Supplies Speech.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the generous sponsors: Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Fruitfed Supplies, Constellation Brands, Indevin, FMG, Lab Supply, Laffort, Tira Crown, Visy, Winejobsonline, New World, NZSVO, Pernod Ricard and New Zealand Winegrowers.

© Scoop Media

