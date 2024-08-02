Eastern Busway Taking Shape

A pile in progress on Rā Hihi (flyover) above Reeves Road. Photo credit: Nigel King

Construction is well underway on one of New Zealand’s biggest transport projects, as seen first-hand today by Auckland representatives.

The Eastern Busway will deliver 5km of fully separated busway, five new bus stations, and 12km of walking and cycling routes. It will better connect East Auckland with the rest of the city, create more local transport options, and boost productivity and economic growth in the area.

The Eastern Busway in construction from Pakūranga towards Botany. Photo credit: Don Short

Councillor John Watson, Chairman of Auckland Council’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee, says it is great to see progress being made on one of the city’s major transport projects.

“There has been significant investment across Auckland’s transport network over the last decade with a number of large-scale infrastructure projects delivered.

“Slowly but surely an integrated network is coming together with the Eastern Busway an important link for the large population catchment in this part of the region.”

Howick Local Board Chairman Damian Light says the benefits the Eastern Busway will bring to the community cannot be understated.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re excited to see the construction underway to deliver this critical transport project. Once completed, it will enable more reliable public transport for our growing community, connecting through the heart of East Auckland and into the city.

“By reducing congestion on our busy roads, the project will also deliver positive environmental outcomes, improved road safety, and regional economic benefits. Together with new walking and cycling infrastructure, the Eastern Busway project will provide locals with more choice.

“We’ve seen similar transformations with other projects, like the Northern Busway, and we’re pleased that East Auckland is on track to get the transport solutions we need,” Mr Light says.

AT’s Group Manager Strategic Development Programmes and Property, Jane Small, says the Eastern Busway Alliance is working day and night on the project and are on track to have it completed in late 2027.

“Buses will be able to bypass traffic on 5km of fully separated busway with five new bus stations, delivering a more reliable service locally and to the city,” she says.

Artist impression of Pakūranga Station and Rā Hihi (flyover) / Supplied: Auckland Transport

“Another key part of the project is Rā hihi – a new flyover in Pakūranga above Reeves Road and across Tī Rākau Drive, which will help to reduce traffic congestion around one of the country’s busiest intersections.

“Also under construction is 12km of safe and separated walking and cycling routes, which will provide more options to get around the local area safely and easily.”

About the Eastern Busway:

The Eastern Busway from Pakūranga towards Botany is being delivered by the Eastern Busway Alliance of Auckland Transport, Fletcher, ACCIONA, AECOM and Jacobs. More information about the project is at www.easternbusway.nz

© Scoop Media

