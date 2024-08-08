Wairarapa Wine Region Celebrates The Legacy And Future Of Pinot Noir At The Annual Pinot Pioneers Event

Martinborough, New Zealand – The Wairarapa Wine Region proudly hosted its annual Pinot Pioneers celebration dinner on August 2, 2024, at The Runholder in Martinborough. This prestigious event brought together industry leaders, seasoned winemakers, and emerging talents to honour the people and passion behind Wairarapa, New Zealand's pioneering Pinot Noir region.

The evening also offered a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of two influential figures in the region: Nick Hoskins of Vine Managers and the late Richard Riddiford of Palliser Estate.

Riddiford, a pioneering force in establishing Martinborough as a key player in the New Zealand wine scene, was instrumental in initiatives such as Toast Martinborough and the formation of The Family of Twelve, a collective of twelve artisanal wineries dedicated to promoting New Zealand wine in international markets.

Nick Hoskins, newly appointed as a Fellow by New Zealand Winegrowers for his exceptional contributions to the industry, was recognised for his pivotal role in advancing vine health and sustainability. As the Chair of the Grapevine Improvement Group, he has championed virus elimination and led cutting-edge research initiatives that continue to shape the future of New Zealand viticulture. Hoskins was gifted a magnum of Craggy Range Aroha 2019, a favourite Pinot Noir producer of his.

The evening featured a carefully curated menu that celebrated the region's history and heritage, with the matched wines significant to each of the honoured members.

Riddiford’s favourite Palliser Estate Chardonnay was chosen for the entree, with Palliser Estate CEO Pip Goodwin sharing a humorous note that Riddiford’s focus on running a tight ship meant his team actually drank the entry-level Pencarrow Chardonnay.

In a nod to Nick Hoskins’ role in the stories of multiple local wine producers, Escarpment Pahi Pinot Noir 2010 was chosen to accompany the main course of wood-fired salmon and ribs. Hoskins’ horticultural skills were vital in establishing Martinborough Vineyards’ site on Princess Street, and it was there he worked with Escarpment founder and winemaker Larry McKenna.

Guests and media representatives alike were delighted by the exceptional quality of the 14-year-old Pinot Noir, a testament to the remarkable aging potential of Martinborough wines.

Along with Hoskins and McKenna, the 50 guests included revered pioneers of the Wairarapa wine industry such as Clive Paton of Ata Rangi and Neil McCullum of Dry River. Strat Canning, who served as MC for the evening, has been around nearly as long as the two honoured wine members, beginning as winemaker for Margrain’s second vintage in 1996.

Wairarapa was where New Zealand’s first Pinot vines were planted, at Lansdowne Estate in 1889. Today the region is home to 8% of New Zealand’s wine producers, and yet it covers just 3% of the country’s total vineyard area and produces only 1% of its wine. With 527 hectares dedicated to Pinot Noir, the region's distinct terroir—characterised by majestic hillsides, stony soils, and a unique climate similar to Burgundy—contributes to the production of exceptional, low-cropping wines with structured tannins.

As the heart of the Wairarapa, Martinborough continues to uphold its legacy as one of the world’s leading Pinot Noir regions. The Pinot Pioneers event serves as a reminder of the dedication and innovation that have shaped this vibrant wine community, celebrating both its rich history and promising future.

About Wairarapa Wine Region:

Wairarapa Wine Region is the trading name of The Wairarapa Winegrowers Association Incorporated.

We represent the interests of grape growers and wineries in the Wairarapa, which produces approximately 1% of New Zealand’s wine.

The flagship wine of our region is Pinot Noir which accounts for nearly 50% of the region’s total vineyard area with 527 hectares of the total 1090 hectares planted.

Our purpose is to proudly stand up for and build the reputation and integrity of Wairarapa Wine Region.

