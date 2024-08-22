Ian McCormick Appointed To BRANZ Board

BRANZ Chair, Nigel Smith announced today the appointment of Ian McCormick to the BRANZ Group Board of Directors. Ian will sit alongside five other directors on the Board.

“Ian’s expertise, governance skills and strong connections across the building and construction sector are invaluable additions to the Board. He will contribute significantly to BRANZ’s ambition of creating better buildings that deliver better outcomes for all Kiwis.”

Ian has considerable experience in the sector with a particular focus in the regulatory area. In his current role as General Manager Building Consents at Auckland Council, Ian leads the largest building consent authority in Australasia, with approximately 600 full time employees and processing up to 21,000 building consents across over $13 billion of development work in a given year.

He is a former Vice President of the Building Officials Institute of NZ (BOINZ) and continues to be an active member of the Institute. Alongside this, he is current Chair of the Metro Sector Group – a national collective of regulatory managers focused on improving consistency and efficacy of building control service delivery.

At various times he has been the Chair of the Building Research Advisory Council, a member of the Building Advisory Panel and a current member of the Institute of Directors.

In these capacities he has worked closely with BRANZ over many years. He has contributed regularly as a member of the BRANZ Levy Allocation Sub-committee.

Ian has a Bachelor of Science, Master of Business Studies and Diploma of Business Administration. He is continuing study towards a Master of Management. He is also an ex-commissioned officer with NZ Police.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ian to the BRANZ Board,” says Nigel.

Ian replaces Alan Bickers whose term expires on 31 August 2024. “We are grateful for the energy, insights and passion for BRANZ’s work that Alan brought to the Board over the past nine years. In particular, we thank him for the prominent role he has played in the transformation of BRANZ’s campus at Judgeford into a state-of-the-art research and testing facility that will benefit the sector, and all Kiwis, for decades to come,” says Nigel.

