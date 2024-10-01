Support NZ Cheesemakers By Buying NZ Cheese

Kiwi cheese lovers are urged to start the spring and summer entertaining season by supporting local industry and buying NZ Cheese.

October is always NZ Cheese Month as it marks the spring flush, a crucial time for cheesemakers, marked by the abundance of premium milk as dairy animals graze on lush spring pasture. Fresh, nutrient-rich grass leads to an increase in cheese production. Spring milk is plentiful and richer in fats and proteins, which is reflected in cheese with enhanced flavour and texture. Fresh and soft cheeses in particular benefit from the creamy richness of cow, sheep, goat, buffalo and deer milk during this season.

Organised by the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association (NZSCA), NZ Cheese Month shines a light on the country’s exceptional cheese industry. NZSCA Chair Simon Lamb says cheese enthusiasts and foodies are encouraged to celebrate the flavour, craftsmanship and sustainability of New Zealand cheese by buying local. “Start in October and keep buying NZ made cheese throughout the entertaining season,” he says.

“Supporting NZ Cheese is more important than ever,” he says. “Like so many of small businesses, artisan cheesemakers are impacted by rising costs and over the past two years several small makers have been forced to close their doors.”

“Buying cheese made in Aotearoa puts money in the pockets of our farmers and New Zealand businesses often within small, regional centres. Additionally, when people buy a locally made product it’s a guarantee that it’s fresh and - in many instances - they get to meet local cheesemakers in speciality retailers and at farmers markets.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Recognising the value of meeting cheesemakers and how they can help educate consumers about the variety and flavour of NZ cheese drove a decision by the NZSCA to revise its endorsement for NZ cheese stores.

This year’s NZ Specialist Cheese Store programme has brought cheesemakers together with a range of stores spread across the length and breadth of Aotearoa including in small regional centres. Many of these stores are run by cheesemakers. The 20 NZ Specialist Cheese Stores are listed from the bottom (south) to the top (north) of New Zealand: Gibbston Valley Cheese (online sales only) Arrowtown; Whitestone Deli & Diner, Oamaru; Geraldine Cheese, Geraldine; Karikaas, Loburn, North Canterbury; Charing Cross Cheesery, Christchurch; Barrys Bay Cheese, Akaroa; The Cranky Pantry, Blenheim; ViaVio Cheese, Nelson; The Junction Cheese Shop, Nelson; Moore Wilson’s, Wellington; C'est Cheese, Featherston; Hohepa Clive, Hawke's Bay; Kapiti Cheese Eltham, Taranaki; Te Puna Deli, Tauranga; The Cheese Barn, Matatoki, Thames; Over the Moon, Putaruru, Waikato; Sabato, Auckland; The Artisan Hub Hobsonville, Auckland; Origin Northland, Waipu and Mahoe Cheese, Kerikeri.

To inspire Kiwis to use NZ cheese over the upcoming months NZSCA has created ‘Entertaining with NZ Cheese’ a guide featuring NZ cheese recipes and tips for wowing guests by creating the perfect NZ Cheese Platter over the summer. ‘Entertaining with NZ Cheese’ is available in the 20 Speciality NZ Cheese Stores and with each subscriber copy of issue 117 of dish magazine.

All the recipes and cheese serving inspiration will be available for everyone to enjoy with the dishes and the platter added to the consumer Cheese Lovers NZ website. What’s more, everyone who visits the website is invited to go into the draw to win boutique NZ cheese deliveries to their door from The Cheese Wheel.

Cheese lovers are invited to attend the NZ Cheese Fest on Saturday 5 October at Clos Henri in Blenheim. Cheese from 14 of the country’s finest boutique cheesemakers will be available for people to picnic on the lawn. The day includes workshops, tasting sessions, a cooking masterclass and entertainment.

Amateur cheesemakers have a chance to showcase their skills and have their homemade cheese assessed by NZ Champions of Cheese Awards Master Judge Jason Tarrant during NZ Cheese Month. Entries will be judged in Auckland on Thursday 17 October.

© Scoop Media

