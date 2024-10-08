Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fast Track Project List Balanced And Achievable Says National Road Carriers

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 1:39 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

The list of 149 projects to be included in the Government’s one-stop-shop Fast Track Approvals Bill is balanced and achievable says National Road Carriers Association (NRC).

“There is a strong emphasis on road and rail developments that will enable productivity to get the company moving again,” says NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith.

“NRC supports a balance of road and rail and fast-tracking projects will quickly establish those that can be delivered first. For example, the Avondale to Southdown rail connection has been lingering on the to do list since the 1930s.

“Fast tracking wind farms will help bridge the energy shortfall and the sand mining and quarrying projects will lift the country’s GDP and provide the raw materials necessary for construction rather than having to import them.

“Many of the named projects have been bogged down with red and green tape. Fast tracking them means some of them could be started within this Parliamentary term rather than being delayed by needless consultation.

“There are many projects on the list but they are bite-sized and doable rather than being so grand they may never happen.”

