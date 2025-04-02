Christchurch Airport Starts Direct Flights To Cairns With Jetstar

Now it’s even easier for Kiwis to swap the Southern Alps for the Great Barrier Reef, Jetstar is launching direct flights from Christchurch to Cairns from today. The inaugural flight left this morning following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the departure gate in Christchurch Airport. This new route gives travellers super-fast access to Tropical North Queensland’s stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and world-famous reef, all in under six hours.

Building on its strong presence at Christchurch Airport, Jetstar is expanding its trans-Tasman network, adding Cairns to its list of Australian destinations alongside its daily direct flights to the Gold Coast and Melbourne. The new service not only offers Kiwis a seamless way to escape to the tropics but also opens the door for Australians keen to explore the South Island’s epic scenery, adventure tourism, and vibrant Christchurch city life.

Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson says the new service is a win for both travellers and the economy:

"Jetstar’s decision to add Cairns to its Christchurch schedule is great news for the South Island. It gives Kiwis a quick and easy way to experience Tropical North Queensland while welcoming more Aussie visitors to our backyard. Greater connectivity means more business for local tourism, hospitality, and retail – it's a boost for both economies."

Executive Manager Customer Jenn Armor says the route highlights Jetstar’s expanding network in New Zealand.

“Our first flights on the Christchurch to Cairns route are an exciting milestone as we continue to make travel more accessible for millions of New Zealanders.

“We're thrilled by the response from both New Zealanders and Australians to this new connection. Queenslanders can now fly direct to Christchurch in under six hours, which is great news for Jetstar customers and for Christchurch, as we help welcome more visitors to this fantastic part of New Zealand."

This new direct service is part of Jetstar’s ongoing commitment to growing its New Zealand network, offering more travel options for Kiwis. With flights now connecting Christchurch to Cairns, the Gold Coast, and Melbourne, Christchurch Airport continues to cement itself as the South Island’s key international gateway.

Flights to Cairns take off from 2 April, with seats available to book now.

