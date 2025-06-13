2025 Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards Launch - Awards A Strategic Tool To Drive Business Growth

The search is on for Hawke’s Bay’s best businesses, with the launch of the 2025 Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards last night (Thursday June 12).

The awards are an opportunity for businesses to gain valuable insight and expert advice in a tough trading climate.

Callum Ross, director of RossAI, says entering the awards last year helped the sustainable tech developer clarify its strategy and identify new areas for growth.

“If you’re serious about growing your business, the awards are more than just a trophy; they’re a strategic tool. The process helps you tell your story better, build your brand, and benchmark yourself against others leading in your field.”

RossAI won the Excellence in Sustainability Award last year, which gave the business national credibility, local recognition and opened doors to new partnerships, Callum says.

Wairoa’s civil construction firm Quality Roading and Services took home the award for Outstanding Social Impact last year.

Chief executive Jeremy Harker says the awards are a valuable opportunity to get objective feedback for your business, regardless of its size or stage. “And in tougher times, it’s good to get your brand out there, so people know you and understand what you’re about.”

Businesses can enter multiple categories, including two new additions: Outstanding Māori or Pasifika Business and Best Micro Business. The other categories are: Best Emerging Business, Outstanding Social Impact, Excellence in Business and People’s Choice.

The Supreme Winner will be chosen from among the winners of Outstanding Social Impact, Best Emerging Business, Excellence in Business and Outstanding Māori or Pasifika Business. Winners are announced at a formal dinner in November.

The Supreme Winner receives an exclusive mentoring day in Auckland and a $500 flight voucher, both sponsored by Air New Zealand. This one-of-a-kind experience includes direct engagement with up to three Air New Zealand stakeholders, offering valuable insights and connections to help propel future business growth.

Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Lee says it is proud to support business growth and celebrate excellence through the awards, particularly given current challenging economic conditions.

“We strongly urge businesses to enter the awards. The process will help them understand their business better, receive expert advice, enhance team engagement and – ultimately - drive financial success.”

Entries opened last night at the launch event at the Blyth Performing Arts Centre.

For more information, please visit https://hbbusinessawards.nz/

