Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Rent A Car Announces Sharp Rates For Car Rental From Auckland Airport

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 4:18 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

NZ Rent A Car is excited to announce unbeatable rates for cheap car rental at Auckland Airport, making travel more affordable than ever. As the busy travel season approaches, the company is offering special pricing on a variety of vehicles, including compact cars, SUVs, and larger models, ideal for both tourists and locals.

These super sharp rates give travellers the flexibility to explore New Zealand’s North Island without breaking the bank. With convenient pick-up at Auckland Airport, NZ Rent A Car ensures a hassle-free rental experience from start to finish.

“We’re thrilled to offer these low rates to help visitors experience all that New Zealand has to offer,” said a spokesperson from NZ Rent A Car. “Whether you’re in town for business or leisure, our cheap car rental options give you the freedom to explore at your own pace.”

NZ Rent A Car is known for its transparent pricing, without hidden fees, and its commitment to providing excellent customer service. With after-hours return options, complimentary roadside assistance, and a modern fleet of vehicles, the Auckland Airport branch guarantees a smooth and convenient car hire experience.

To take advantage of these super sharp rates, visit NZ Rent A Car Auckland Airport to book today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Rent A Car on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 