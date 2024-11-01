Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gulf State Trade Deal To Grow Economy

Friday, 1 November 2024, 9:28 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ welcomes the opportunity for New Zealand business to access new markets and grow our economy through a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Gulf States.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the new high-quality FTA between New Zealand and the Gulf Cooperation Council will be welcome news to those looking to grow their business overseas.

"New Zealand has a strong reputation for exports which are sought after in the Gulf States - things like high-quality agriculture, food and beverage, as well as other goods. This FTA gives preferential access for our primary sector exporters and streamlined customs processes."

"This deal will help meet the ambitious target set by this Government to double export value by 2034. The Gulf States are home to some 54 million people who have good incomes and sophisticated tastes, so there are plenty of opportunities for Kiwi exporters to expand into the region."

"This FTA also sends an important global signal at a time of increasing protectionism, that some countries are still embracing open economies and free trade - which is for the mutual benefit of their consumers and citizens."

"BusinessNZ acknowledges the hard work our negotiators have put into making this deal a reality and look forward to further growing our economy through overseas trade."

© Scoop Media

