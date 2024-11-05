Social Media Insights Agency, Zavy, Acquired By Canadian-based DATA Communications Management Corp

Richard K (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland/Sydney. November 5, 2024 – Leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”), has announced the acquisition of leading Australasian, brand tracking and social media insights agency, Zavy.

DCM’s acquisition marks a key strategic addition to its portfolio of marketing technology products, services, and solutions for the Company’s more than 400 enterprise clients and 2,000 small and medium sized business customers plus prospective clients seeking to optimize their social media investments.

DCM intends to integrate Zavy into its suite of technology offerings that help customers simplify complexity and drive productivity in their marketing workflows. Zavy will retain its branding and its existing services and product offerings, together with all current staff. DCM’s acquisition will allow further investment in Zavy including additional enhancements and product releases to offer its clients.

“We are very excited to be joining DCM’s team at a pivotal point in Zavy’s growth journey,” said David Bowes, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Zavy. “We can’t wait to accelerate our business into the North American market targeting DCM’s large enterprise client base backed by its highly skilled commercial sales team with deep digital experience.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM, said: “As brands of all sizes devote an increasing share of their marketing budgets to social media, the need for advanced social media technology and analytics and is critical to maintaining a pulse on brand health and performance and driving business value. We are excited to bring Zavy to the North American market to help marketers bring a strategic lens to their social media activity and ensuring a return on their marketing investments.”

With global spending by marketers on social media advertising projected to reach US$219.8 Billion in 2024, and to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% to $255.8 billion by 2028, according to Statista, the need for social media analytics is becoming more critical. This is reflected in significant growth in the social media analytics solutions and services market, which is expected to grow at a 24.9% CAGR over the next 5 years from US$4.8 billion in 2023 to US$14.7 billion in 2028, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Bowes concluded: “As we turn the page to begin a new chapter for Zavy, I would like to acknowledge and thank our founding partner TRA and its team for their guidance and support since we established the business in 2016 and grew it into a market leading presence in the Australasian market with a strong client roster across the financial services and retail sectors.”

Zavy’s current client roster incudes global and national brands such as Arnott’s, Pizza Hut, Spark, ASB and Mitsubishi & Coopers.

© Scoop Media

