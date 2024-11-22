Wellington Airport Launches New Brand And $500m Infrastructure Investment Plans

Wellington Airport has unveiled a new brand along with plans for $500 million in new infrastructure spending over the next five years, including runway safety improvements, Lyall Bay community facilities and terminal enhancements.

The new brand reflects the airport’s connection to the whenua (land), outlining the local pūrākau (story) of how one of Wellington’s original taniwha, Whātaitai, ascended in bird form (Te Manu Muramura) to pass through Rangitatau, a portal to the universe and beyond.

The story tells how our airport is Rangitatau, a transformational gateway: our portal to the universe.

Travellers will see the new brand and logo rolled out today via new doorway entrances, a new website and new display panels in the main terminal.

We acknowledge the support of Kura Moeahu (QSO) who shared the pūrākau and Manukorihi Winiata who shaped the story into a tohu, along with our creative partner Everyone for helping our new brand take flight.

Subject to final regulatory approval from CAA, in March next year the airport will also begin installing new runway safety buffer zones designed to enhance the performance of the airport’s safety areas.

The engineered materials arresting system (EMAS) uses energy absorbing blocks to provide an additional safety measure at each end of the airport runway.

The system provides further safety enhancements by extending the usable length of the runway – optimising space currently used for safety zones, providing a landing distance increase of over 130m and a take-off distance increase of 26m on our most restricted runway direction.

Terminal improvements to begin next year include upgrades to arrival and departure areas, a new multi-level bar, and a new café with 270-degree views across the airport.

At Lyall Bay, the Airport has leased a site at Lyall Bay Junction to Southward Gin Distillery which opens tomorrow (Saturday), with new waterfront bakery and café Ataahua set to open early next year. We are also working with Wellington City Council and the local community on new public spaces and facilities for surfers.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“Our work with Kura Moeahu connecting our modern airport to the origin story of the land beneath the airport has been hugely rewarding for our team.

“We’re creating the next generation of airport for Wellington and this investment programme will ensure that we deliver an airport that’s truly fit for the future.

“Our team has enjoyed working with our airline operators, pilots associations, suppliers, and the Civil Aviation Authority on EMAS to develop a design which will enhance safety and operational capability.

“The new runway dimensions will provide immediate operational benefits for airlines, allowing Wellington Airport to be used as a regular alternate option for aircraft diversions from Auckland or Christchurch.”

