Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Rate Changes

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank

Further to the Reserve Bank’s decision this afternoon, we are pleased to announce that we are making changes to our variable home loan and business lending rates.

Kiwibank’s General Manager, Home Lending, Nicole Pervan says: “We are responding quickly to the Reserve Bank's changes by lowering our interest rates to help our customers save on mortgages and business lending, making them more affordable. As interest rates decrease, we are seeing signs of increasing confidence and movement in the housing market."

“We are also reducing our mortgage test rate from 8% to 7.5% to provide greater financial flexibility for our customers. This will be effective from Monday, 2 December.”

Further details are available below.

Home Lending

We are making changes to our Home Loan fixed rates effective from Monday, 2 December for new lending and Monday, 16 December for existing lending.

ProductPrevious RateNew Rate
Term loan - Variable7.75%7.25%
Term loan – Offset variable7.75%7.25%
Revolving loan7.80%7.30%

Business Lending

Variable business lending rates will decrease by 0.50%. Applicable customers will be notified ahead of their rate changing.

Deposits

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Effective from Monday 2 December

ProductPrevious RateNew Rate
90 Day Notice Saver4.60%4.10%
32 Day Notice Saver4.05%3.55%
ProductPreviousNew
Base rateBonus rateBase rateBonus rate
Standard Online Call3.75%0.00%3.25%0.00%
PIE Online Call3.75%0.00%3.25%0.00%
Business Online Call*3.75%0.05%3.25%0.05%

*Minimum balance of $2,000

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 