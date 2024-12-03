Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TVNZ Executive Changes Announced

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: TVNZ

TVNZ has today announced changes to its Executive team as it moves towards a new leadership structure for the organisation in early 2025.

TVNZ’s Chief Operating Officer, Brent McAnulty will assume the role of Acting Chief News and Content Officer from February. This secondment will allow the business time to conduct a recruitment process for the newly created Executive position. Once a permanent appointment has been made, Brent will be departing TVNZ.

Brent has been with TVNZ for 15 years, first joining as General Counsel, before assuming responsibility for both the Legal and Corporate Affairs functions. He was interim CEO in 2023 while the top job was recruited for and has been the organisation’s COO since January of this year. Brent’s significant tenure and experience will support TVNZ’s News and Content teams as the combined business area is established.

TVNZ’s CEO Jodi O’Donnell says, “Brent has been a key member of TVNZ’s Executive team. His leadership and commitment over the past 15 years has been invaluable and he will be deeply missed by the TVNZ whānau when he leaves the business. On a personal note, Brent has been a great support to me, and I wish him the very best for his future.”

Additionally, TVNZ’s Acting Chief Financial Officer, Liz O’Neil will extend her time on the Executive team. When CFO Tracey Richardson returns from parental leave in February 2025, Liz will move into the COO role in an acting capacity to allow this role to be recruited for as well.

Recruitment for Executive roles will take place in the new year.

