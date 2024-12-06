Retail NZ Supports Use Of Facial Recognition Technology

Facial recognition technology is a powerful tool to help keep retail staff safe at work and to reduce crime, Retail NZ says.

The results of the Foodstuffs North Island FRT trial released today clearly show that the technology has made a measurable impact, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“We applaud the huge amount of time and effort that Foodstuffs North Island has put into this trial, to achieve strong outcomes that lead the way for the wider retail sector,” Ms Young says.

“Retail NZ members continue to face high rates of violence and crime, putting both their employees and the public at risk, as well as threatening the financial sustainability of retail businesses. We know that retailers across Aotearoa New Zealand have been watching the trial with great interest and a number are investigating FRT for their own operations in the future.”

FRT is not the solution for all businesses or all crime. Retailers may decide that it's not suitable for particular stores or locations, but it is a tool that retailers want to have available to consider alongside other crime prevention tools such as security guards, fog cannons, staff training, body cameras and other technology solutions, Ms Young says.

Retail crime is a significant issue in New Zealand, impacting more than 92% of retailers and costing well over $2.6 billion.

Every day, retailers are dealing with threatening, violent or simply unpleasant customers, who are trying to steal or damage their property, Ms Young says. Organised crime groups stealing to order, drug addicts and youths looking for notoriety on social media are all causes of retail crime.

Retail NZ has formed a working group comprising a number of large retailers which is developing agreed approaches to crime prevention measures including FRT.

Ms Young is a member of the Ministerial Advisory Group on retail crime which is also tackling solutions to address the increase in retail crime.

