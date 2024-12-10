Ham Wins Tight Race Against Lamb For Kiwi Christmas Favourite

Ham has edged out lamb to become the top choice for New Zealanders’ festive tables this Christmas. A recent online survey reveals that 34.8% of Kiwis will serve ham as their main protein on December 25, just ahead of lamb at 34.6%. The results highlight the close competition between these two beloved staples, reflecting New Zealand’s strong culinary traditions during the holiday season.

NZPork CEO Brent Kleiss says the holiday season is a perfect time for Kiwis to gather with family and friends to celebrate.

“Every year, lamb and ham go head-to-head for the top spot on the Christmas table, and this year was no different! We’re excited to see ham taking the win and being a part of so many festive celebrations.

Kleiss added: “If you’re one of the many Kiwis looking to buy a ham this Christmas, search the100% NZ Bacon & Ham Awards as a good place to start. Foodies and butchers crowned New Zealand’s top ham in June, along 18 other medal-winners representing both national suppliers and independent retailers. This list represents the best of the best of 100% New Zealand ham.”

The annual survey, now in its seventh year, offers a fun glimpse into what makes up a Kiwi Christmas. This year, approximately 1,200 respondents shared their festive plans, from favourite dishes to cherished traditions.

The survey was promoted via social media channels and electronic newsletters of Retail Meat New Zealand, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, and NZPork. Entrants were incentivised to enter, with the opportunity to win one of five $200 meat vouchers.

New Zealanders are set to embrace classic and modern traditions alike this year. Almost half (47.8%) are planning a traditional roast with all the trimmings, while 35.5% will opt for a barbecue with fresh summer salads – a perfect pairing for warm-weather celebrations.

Midday reigns supreme as the most popular time to gather around the table, with 48.9% of respondents sitting down to their main meal then. On the dessert front, pavlova remains an icon, with nearly 70% of Kiwis planning to indulge in this classic favourite. Trifle (45.1%) and brandy snaps (30.6%) round out the top festive desserts, proving that sweet nostalgia is a must-have part of the day.

Ovens will be working overtime this year, with 60.7% of Kiwis planning to prepare their main meals using this trusty method. Meanwhile, 36.4% will fire up the barbecue – a quintessential summer cooking method that adds to the unique Kiwi Christmas vibe.

Beyond the menu, Kiwis cherish the moments spent with loved ones. The survey shows that 89% of respondents view time with family as the most important part of Christmas, far outweighing other aspects like gifts or the festive spirit. Backyard barbecues (28.8%), cricket games (29.5%), and travelling to visit relatives (35.9%) feature strongly among the nostalgic memories that define the holiday season.

