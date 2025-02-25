Karakia Marks First Harvest At Ōmataroa Orchard – A Milestone For Ngāti Awa

The inaugural harvest of Ruby Red Kiwifruit at Omataroa Orchard, New Zealand’s largest Ruby Red Kiwifruit orchard. (Photo/Supplied)

The first harvest of Ruby Red kiwifruit at Ōmataroa Orchard was marked today with a karakia led by tohunga Rex Anderson of Te Hāhi Ringatū faith, a moment of deep significance for Ngāti Awa as they continue their journey to reclaim and revitalise their ancestral lands.

Located on State Highway 30 in Te Teko, Ōmataroa Orchard stands as the largest Māori-owned Ruby Red kiwifruit operation in Aotearoa—a bold step forward for Māori agribusiness and a testament to Ngāti Awa’s long-term vision.

The orchard is a collaboration between Ihukatia Trust, Moerangi Kereua Ratahi Trust, Kiwinui Trust, and Ngāti Awa Farms Limited—the latter being wholly owned by Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Limited, the commercial arm of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa. This venture is more than just a commercial enterprise; it is a commitment to restoring Ngāti Awa’s economic sovereignty, strengthening the people’s connection to the whenua, and creating lasting opportunities for future generations.

The karakia recognised the deep whakapapa of the land and reaffirmed Ngāti Awa’s commitment to kaitiakitanga, ensuring that development remains grounded in the values and responsibilities of the iwi.

Rex Anderson and Eric Eruera perform a karakia to mark the beginning of harvest for the Omataroa Orchard. (Photo/Supplied)

"This isn’t just about growing fruit—it’s about growing our future," said Tyrone Newson, Chief Executive at NAGL. "Through initiatives like Ōmataroa Orchard, we are actively reclaiming our tribal estate, building economic strength, and ensuring our people can prosper on our own whenua."

Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Limited has long championed economic resilience and self-determination, investing in primary industries such as forestry and farming. The establishment of Ōmataroa Orchard is a continuation of this kaupapa, ensuring that the land provides for Ngāti Awa in a way that is both culturally meaningful and commercially viable.

Mania Crown and Puke Ratema picking the first crop at the Omataroa Orchard in Te Teko. (Photo/Supplied)

With the first pick now underway, this orchard represents far more than a successful harvest—it embodies the aspirations of Ngāti Awa to reclaim and develop their lands in a way that benefits not just the present, but generations to come.



