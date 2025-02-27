Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Explore Auckland’s North Shore With A Convenient Rental Car

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 6:57 am
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

Visitors and locals looking to explore one of Auckland’s most scenic regions can now hire a car on the North Shore with ease through New Zealand Rent a Car.

The North Shore is home to stunning beaches, boutique shopping districts, and excellent dining options. A rental car provides the flexibility to visit Takapuna Beach, Devonport, and beyond.

“Our North Shore branch is designed to provide quick, affordable car hire options for locals and tourists alike,” said a spokesperson from the company.

With a range of vehicles from compact cars to spacious SUVs, North Shore travellers can experience Auckland at their own pace.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Rent A Car on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 