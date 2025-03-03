2025 Manawatū Dairy Awards: Winners Focused On The Future

L-R Manawatū Dairy Trainee of the Year Eva Wooller, Manawatū Sharef Farmer of the Year Kate Dawson and Manawatū Dairy Manager of the Year Jai Spalding (Photo/Supplied)

The 2025 Manawatū Dairy Industry Awards Share Farmer of the Year winner is proud to be part of a progressive industry with diverse products that allow many opportunities.

Kate Dawson was named 2025 Manawatū Dairy Industry Awards Share Farmer of the Year winner at the region’s annual awards announced in Palmerston North on Saturday evening. The other major winners were Jai Spalding, the 2025 Manawatū Dairy Manager of the Year, and Eva Wooller, the 2025 Manawatū Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Kate won $8,671 in prizes and four merit awards. She contract milks on Karen and Mark Dawson their 300-cow, 120ha Marton farm.

Kate holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Agriculture and was runner-up for the same category in 2024.

2025 Manawatū Share Farmer of the Year Kate Dawson (Photo/Supplied)

The 29-year-old credits a strong desire to succeed as her motivation to push through challenging times on-farm. “We have had such extremes weather-wise – from wet to dry – which have been overcome with good practices and communication,” says Kate.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“You don’t know what you don’t know, so I’m constantly trying and learning new things.”

Understanding key questions to ask industry professionals has been achieved by Kate through preparation and experience.

Among her key achievements, Kate has successfully reduced the farm’s empty rate from 20% to 10%, increased milk solids production, and improved nitrate conversion efficiency.

She also champions an attractive ‘5 and 2’ roster, offering flexibility and training opportunities for her team.

With a long-term goal of farm ownership, Kate sees diversification as the future of her business.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors ASB, CowManager, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

Samantha and Thomas Lumsden were named runners-up in the Manawatū Share Farmer category, securing $2,950 in prizes and four merit awards.

Contract milking 180 cows on an 80-hectare Rongotea farm, the couple placed third last year and see the competition as invaluable for networking and growth.

The couple, both aged 34, are proud of achieving top production in their first year contract milking along with the lowest empty rate ever on their current farm. “We’re still very proud of placing third in the Awards last year as first-time entrants.”

They say their ability to set and achieve their goals is a strength along with understanding their weaknesses to turn them into strengths.

The 2025 Manawatū Dairy Manager of the Year is Jai Spalding who won $7,165 in prizes and two merit awards.

The second-time entrant is farm manager on Pāmu Farms of New Zealand’s 155ha, 330-cow property in Moutoa and says a benefit of the Awards programme was receiving feedback from industry professionals about his future direction within the industry.

2025 Manawatū Dairy Manager of the Year Jai Spalding (Photo/Supplied)

The 25-year-old chose farming as his career as it combines his passions for animals and agriculture. “I’ve always wanted to live the country life and raise a family in the same way.”

“I enjoy the mahi I put into the animals and land, I enjoy early mornings and encouraging my team to be the best they can be.”

Jai is excited about the new technology and innovations being introduced in the dairy industry, with better breeding for high-value calves and increase milk exports.

Future farming goals for Jai include progression to a larger farm and an operations manager role.

Foxton farm manager Kristin Wilson placed second in the Dairy Manager category, winning $2,315 in prizes and two merit awards. He works on Pāmu Farms of New Zealand’s 194ha, 480-cow property.

The first-time entrant says he entered the Awards this year to learn and grow as a farm manager and see what he is capable of achieving.

“Farming isn’t just a job for me, it’s a career and I love that every day is different – you have to think on your feet but also plan weeks, months and seasons ahead.”

The former commercial fisherman says that his time on the water helped him grow into a strong, hardworking individual. “Farming is where I’m most happy.”

Third placegetter in the 2025 Manawatū Dairy Manager category is Adrian Waugh who won $2,215 in prizes.

Adrian is farm manager on Hopkins Farming Group 330ha, 950-cow Fielding property.

The 2025 Manawatū Dairy Trainee of the Year is Eva Wooller, who is farm assistant on Fonterra’s 270ha, 650-cow Longburn farm. She won $5,915 in prizes and one merit award.

The second-time entrant believes there are many benefits to entering the Awards programme. “It’s great as a bench-marking tool as well as an amazing opportunity to learn more, improve skills and branch out of your comfort zone.

I also love the networking involved in entering as it opens up a lot of opportunities to speak with different people in the industry.”

Eva holds a Bachelor of Animal Science majoring in Animal Welfare from Massey University and completed PrimaryITO Level 3 Livestock Feed, Supply and Demand, and Milk Harvesting and Optimising Milk Quality.

The 23-year-old is excited about the constant progress in optimising the welfare of cows within the industry, “I see myself fitting in where these changes are or need to be happening. I want to be part of those conversations.”

Future farming goals include obtaining a herd manager position with a long-term goal to work with MPI in the welfare sector.

“Nearing the end of my degree I was advised to go farming to gain an in-depth understanding of how the industry works.

I fell in love with farming and what I love most are the cows themselves.”

Eva says it’s those cows that keep her motivated during challenging times. “They rely on us to ensure they receive everything they need.”

If Eva could change anything about the dairy industry it would be the negative connotations associated with it.

“When I began farming, I felt I would be looked at as a hypocrite for working within this industry but it became clear very quickly that everything on-farm is done to the utmost care and highest standards to ensure their health and welfare is optimised.”

Herd Manager Robbie Stewart placed second in the Dairy Trainee category and won $1,300 in prizes and one merit award.

Robbie works on James Stewart’s 180ha, 385-cow property in Palmerston North.

The first-time entrant says he looks forward to continuing the legacy of the family farm, adapting with modern technology and sustainable farming practices.

Elisa Berle was third in the Dairy Trainee category. She is herd manager on Massey University’s 120ha, 250-cow property in Palmerston North and won $1,250 in prizes.

The Manawatū Dairy Industry Awards Field Day will be held at 10.30am on 18 March 2025 at 701 Leedstown Road, Marton S/N Open Country 26428 where Manawatū Share Farmer of the Year, Kate Dawson contract milks. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Jai Spalding and the Manawatū Dairy Trainee of the Year, Eva Wooller. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

