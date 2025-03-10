Pharmac Committed To Stronger, More Inclusive Consumer Relationships

Pharmac Board Chair Paula Bennett is welcoming an independent report calling for stronger, more respectful relationships with consumers to ensure their voices are listened to and included in the organisation’s work.

The report was prepared for the Board following two workshops with advocacy groups representing people with lived experience of health conditions. The Board commissioned the workshops, which were independently chaired by Dame Kerry Prendergast in Wellington last November.

“I want to really thank the people who took part in the workshops and generously shared their personal experiences and insights into working with Pharmac,” says Bennett.

Workshop participants identified a number of areas where Pharmac needs to improve the way it engages, communicates and works with consumer groups and advocates. This included better decision-making processes, meaningful and respectful engagement, and effective and transparent communications.

“We’ve heard very clearly that we need to make sure our interactions are respectful and meaningful, and that people’s voices are valued and included throughout our work,” Bennett says.

“There’s a lot for the Board and Pharmac’s senior management to think about, and we’re considering the next steps. This work is part of a wider reset for Pharmac to become an outward-focused organisation. The team at Pharmac does an amazing job and we’re committed to meaningful change to strengthen Pharmac’s relationships with consumers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

She says the Board has proactively released the report of the workshops to demonstrate the organisation’s commitment to change and being transparent.

Read the Pharmac consumer engagement report: https://www.pharmac.govt.nz/news-and-resources/publications/publications/pharmac-consumer-engagement-workshop-report

© Scoop Media