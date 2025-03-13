Young Viticulturist Of The Year Celebrates 20 Years As Paul Robinson Steps Up As New Chair

2025 is set to be an exciting year for the New Zealand Young Viticulturist of the Year programme as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The New Zealand Young Viticulturist programme was launched in 2006 by a group of passionate viticulturists keen to support future viticultural leaders. Over 250 young viticulturists have competed over the years with most entering multiple times, such are the benefits of taking part.

Paul Robinson, the 2014 winner and now Viticulturist at Mission Estate Winery has recently been appointed as the new Chair of the National Committee. “I’m privileged to step up into this role in such a special year and continue helping bring through the next generation of Young Vits, the same way I was supported earlier in my career.”

Since becoming Young Viticulturist of the Year in 2014, Paul has remained involved with the competition – heading up the Hawke’s Bay regional committee for several years and being part of the national committee for the last seven years.

Paul has worked in various roles in Hawke’s Bay viticulture for 17 years and recently joined the Mission Estate Winery team as their Viticulturist.

Many of the previous contestants are now senior leaders in the wine industry. They continue to innovate, research and progress the industry as they work passionately to grow premium quality grapes sustainably and future-proof the vineyards.

“Celebrating twenty years of Young Viticulturist of the Year is a testament to the importance and prestige of the competition and a huge credit to everyone who has played a part in its growth over the years” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at NZ Winegrowers. “We’re very proud of how many people have benefitted from the programme and the strong community behind it".

Previous winners since 2006 are Marcus Wickham, Emma Taylor, Simon Bishell, Caine Thompson, Stuart Dudley, Nick Paulin, Braden Crosby, Matt Fox, Paul Robinson, Caleb Dennis, Cameron Price, Tim Adams, Annabel Bulk, Simon Gourley, Rhys Hall, Sam Bain, Tahryn Mason, Tai Nelson and Nina Downer.

The 20th Young Viticulturist of the Year will be announced at the New Zealand Wine 2025Dinner on 28 August, following several regional competitions around the country and the 2025 National Final being held at Greystone. Anniversary celebrations will be held in September.

The competition is made possible thanks to many long-term sponsors with those for 2025 being: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Fruitfed Supplies, Agritrade, Constellation Brands, Clemens, Empak, Fendt, Indevin, Klima, Ormond, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Waterforce & Winejobsonline. Previous naming rights sponsors Bayer, Corteva and Moore Markhams are also acknowledged for their contribution in helping grow the competition.

