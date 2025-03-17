Booster Launches New, Competitively Priced Wealth Series Funds

Booster has launched a new suite of competitively priced managed funds that include exposure to unlisted New Zealand businesses and restrictions on investment in controversial industries.

“The Booster Wealth Series responds to customer demand for actively managed funds to sit alongside their KiwiSaver offering,” says Chief Executive Officer Diana Papadopoulos.

“The Wealth Series are well-rounded funds that use the insights and expertise of our in-house specialists and international partners. We keep a close eye on shifting trends in an ever-changing world, so we can review the position of our funds to help manage risk or improve returns.

“The Wealth Series is an evolution of our diversified funds offering including allocations to unlisted assets and applying our responsible investment principles,” says Papadopoulos.

“We’re embedding the same investing principles that we do across our Socially Responsible (SR) funds, so there are restrictions on certain investments in 15 controversial industries from alcoholic beverages to whaling.

“People will get exposure to the cutting-edge Kiwi technology and companies in our Booster Innovation Fund, and land and property in our Private Land and Property Fund,” says Papadopoulos.

“Both of these NZX-listed funds further diversify the Wealth Series funds – and as a bonus they make direct investments in New Zealand.

The Wealth Series has five diversified funds, with the following fees as at April 2025:

Wealth Moderate 0.72%

Wealth Balanced 0.82%

Wealth Growth 0.90%

Wealth High Growth 0.95%

Wealth Geared Growth 1.34%* (includes gearing costs of 0.39bps)

*Plus GST where applicable. For the Wealth Geared Growth the fee quoted includes an estimate of the gearing fee of 0.39%, with additional interest costs.

The Wealth Series funds have been certified by RIAA and are available now.

Booster Investment Management Limited (BIML) is the issuer and manager of the Booster Investment Scheme (Scheme) which the Wealth Series is part of. Product Disclosure Statements for the Scheme are available at www.booster.co.nz

About Booster:

Booster (www.booster.co.nz) is one of the six government-appointed default KiwiSaver scheme providers with over $7 billion in FUM on behalf of over 200,000 investors across KiwiSaver, Superannuation and Investment Funds.

Booster is committed to offering everyday Kiwis investment opportunities in New Zealand, that benefit both investors and the wider economy.

NZX listed Private Land and Property Fund (PLPF) offers Kiwis the opportunity to invest in productive agricultural and horticultural land and property assets

NZX listed Booster Innovation Fund (BIF) helps Kiwis invest in early-stage innovation and tech start-ups originated or being developed here in Aotearoa

Booster Tahi is the specialist investment fund set up to facilitate investment in privately owned small to medium-sized New Zealand businesses

