Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Selected Price Indexes Rental Data For February And March 2025

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 11:12 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Selected price indexes: March 2025 will include the national-level stock measure for actual rentals for housing for February and March 2025.

Actual rentals for housing data were not included in the February 2025 selected price indexes (SPI) as the dataset used to compile this information was incomplete, and Stats NZ was not confident the measure would meet customer expectations.

Stats NZ has worked closely with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to provide some requirements and update processes for the dataset, and we are now confident that the data and stock measure for February and March meet expectations. We do not expect further disruptions.

The other series within the SPI remain unaffected, and the upcoming March 2025 quarter Consumers price index (CPI) will be produced using the full three months of actual rentals for housing data for the period

Note: 

The March 2025 SPI release will not include the flow of rental properties measures (national and regional) as we are still working to integrate this, following an update to MBIE’s tenancy bond-lodgement system. The flow measures, which do not affect the CPI, will be included when we are confident they meet customer expectations.
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 