Selected Price Indexes Rental Data For February And March 2025

Selected price indexes: March 2025 will include the national-level stock measure for actual rentals for housing for February and March 2025.

Actual rentals for housing data were not included in the February 2025 selected price indexes (SPI) as the dataset used to compile this information was incomplete, and Stats NZ was not confident the measure would meet customer expectations.

Stats NZ has worked closely with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to provide some requirements and update processes for the dataset, and we are now confident that the data and stock measure for February and March meet expectations. We do not expect further disruptions.

The other series within the SPI remain unaffected, and the upcoming March 2025 quarter Consumers price index (CPI) will be produced using the full three months of actual rentals for housing data for the period

Note:

The March 2025 SPI release will not include the flow of rental properties measures (national and regional) as we are still working to integrate this, following an update to MBIE’s tenancy bond-lodgement system. The flow measures, which do not affect the CPI, will be included when we are confident they meet customer expectations.



