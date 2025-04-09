Wool Entity “Ccstatic” As Government Unveils New Policy On Woollen Fibre Usage

Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) General Manager Kara Biggs. (Photo/Supplied)

Today’s announcement that around 130 Government agencies will be required to use woollen fibre products when building or renovating is a big deal for Kiwis and “a massive relief,” says Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) General Manager Kara Biggs. “We are ecstatic about this government policy. It’s this type of work that could really shift the dial for the entire New Zealand wool industry.”

CFWNZ was at the Beehive when Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, and Ministers Nicola Willis and Mark Patterson shared the news that from July 1, 2025, new procurement requirements will see construction of Government-owned buildings that cost $9 million and more, and refurbishments of $100,000 and more, using woollen fibre.

“It was a wonderful atmosphere,” says Kara. “Everyone in attendance today recognises that this is incredibly encouraging news for wool growers, manufacturers, innovators and consumers. These are big projects, big budgets, and lots of homegrown New Zealand wool being used instead of harmful, toxic, micro-plastic emitting synthetics.”

The strong wool advocacy not-for-profit has been vocal about – and instrumental in overturning – Government agency decisions that had previously excluded wool carpets from being considered for public buildings such as Kāinga Ora housing.

Today’s news is “just what we were hoping for,” says Kara. “For many years now, our strong wool growers have been pleading for the Government to choose quality woollen products when building and renovating state buildings. They know as well as we do that the benefits of wool are far-reaching and long-lasting – it’s natural, durable, moisture-wicking, flame-resistant, hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating. And these are attributes that will outlast the people living and working in these buildings today and tomorrow – we know that today’s policy decision will positively impact the next generation and beyond.”

Kara recognises that mandating wool for use in Government buildings, where appropriate, also gives New Zealand strong wool growers confidence that their industry is supported at the highest level. “Our farmers are reassured and relieved, and excited to see the beginnings of a shift taking place – one where wool is no longer a struggling by-product but positioned to take its place as a pillar of our economy.”

She’s also heartened that many of New Zealand’s commercial businesses are already installing New Zealand wool products in their office spaces. “I think this high-level decision today provides an important opportunity for more Kiwi organisations to pick up the baton and create their own internal policies to ensure consideration of wool products when building and renovating their own public or commercial spaces.”

And today’s decision benefits the planet, too, as wool – “the most exciting natural fibre in the world” according to Kara – biodegrades at the end of its long life. “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want fewer microplastics in our oceans or synthetic products clogging our landfill.”

One of CFWNZ’s New Zealand ambassadors, architect Stephen McDougall, was also in attendance at Parliament today, and Kara says the not-for-profit will look forward to sharing the announcement with its global patron, lifelong environmentalist His Majesty King Charles III.

“This decision has the potential to positively influence other countries, and other governments, to listen, learn and follow. It’s fantastic to see we have a Government willing to stand behind such a solid policy and support an important industry.”

