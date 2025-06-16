Seeka Provides First Earnings Guidance For 2025

Seeka Limited [NZX:SEK] advises that the kiwifruit harvests for both New Zealand and Australia have been substantially completed for 2025. While Seeka handles a number of produce varieties, kiwifruit underpins the financial performance of the business.

Total kiwifruit class 1 trays in New Zealand packed in 2025 of 47.0m trays compares to 43.0m in the previous year. Fruit quality has been good, and improved labour availability has enabled a smooth harvest able to process the crop at close to its optimum. While rain has impacted recent operations, this has not been a significant factor in harvest timing.

In Australia, Seeka harvested 2.25m kgs of kiwifruit – a similar volume to the previous year. The fruit in Australia is selling well alongside the other pears, nashi and jujube varieties.

Seeka has assessed its financial outlook for the year upon the completion of harvest noting it operates a seasonal business with a number of continuing operations which could impact on earnings later in the year.

Seeka expects profit before tax to be in the range of $33.0m to $37.0m for the 2025 financial year compared to the previous year’s $29.7m. Seeka notes that this is an early forecast and it will keep the market updated of any significant variation.

Seeka intends to announce its 6 month results to 30 June 2025 on 20 August.

Seeka takes this opportunity to thank all staff, contractors and growers for their support on the end of a successful harvest.

