EQUESTRIAN - Pottinger Fourth in CCI5*-L at Adelaide



The Kiwis have just dipped out on the podium in both the CCI5*-L and CCI4*-S at the Mitsubishi Motors Australian International 3 Day Event in Adelaide.

Amanda Pottinger and Just Kidding placed fourth in the CCI5*-L on 48.1 penalty points, with Diane Gilder and Your Attorney sixth on 55 in their debut start at this level and Hayley Frielick aboard Class Action LP 10thwith a score of 74.8. It was heartbreak for Bundy Philpott and Tresca NZPH who didn’t pass the second horse inspection before the showjumping.

Amanda, who was second last year, admitted to a little disappointment at having three rails and time penalties in the showjumping – however, no one was clear and inside time in the final test today.

“The good thing was this year he came out feeling a lot better than last year,” she said. “Today he felt he was capable of jumping a clear round – even if we didn’t.”

It was a rather emotional Diane Gilder at the end of a long weekend of competing. “I am rapt,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better horse. We came here to do what we did yesterday – I am really pleased with him.”

The class was won by Hazel Shannon and Willingapark Clifford on 38.7, who snaffled a little history as the first combination to win the Adelaide event three times and just the fifth in the world to win three five star events at the same venue – New Zealand’s own Andrew Nicholson and Avebury being one of them.

Madison Crowe and Waitangi Pinterest placed fourth in the CCI4*-S on a score of 42.1 penalty points. “She was amazing today,” she said of her horse. “I am so pleased and proud of her. She coped really well and it was a shame about the rail. I just love her.”

The class was won by Andrew Cooper aboard Riverbreeze on 34.3.

In the CCI3*-L, Hayley Frielick and Dunedin the Brave came into the final test in ninth spot but had 20 jump and 1.2 time penalties to slip considerably and finish in 20thplace on 58.2 penalty points. She picked up eight jump faults aboard Dunedin Black Watch for a final score of 75.7 in 28th, with Amalia Rowley and Mexico II adding four faults in the showjumping to finish on 133.2 penalty points in 35thspot..

The class was won by Gemma Tinney aboard Diablo who finished on their dressage score of 29.6 penalty points.

The horse details –

Tresca – owned by Bundy Philpott

Just Kidding – owned by the Pottinger Family

Your Attorney – owned by Diane Gilder

Class Action FP – owned by Hayley Frielick

Waitangi Pinterest – owned by the Crowe Family

Dunedin the Brave – owned by Kathryn Robertson

Dunedin Black Watch – owned by Kathryn Robertson

Mexico II – owned by the Rowley Family

WHAT: Mitsubishi Motors Australian International 3 Day Event (Aus3de)

WHEN: November 14-17, 2019

WHERE: Adelaide, Australia

MORE INFO: www.australian3de.com.au

