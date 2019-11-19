Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles This April

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles to Perform in New Zealand This April

Bringing their unique soul, jazz and gospel music – Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles will bless New Zealand with their debut tour this April!

Cory Henry is among modern music’s most inventive minds. While mastering multiple instruments at a young age, he dominated the stage as a former member of Snarky Puppy. Cory’s name as a solo artist has risen to the top, performing in cities and festivals around the world including Okeechobee, Electric Forest, North Sea Jazz and Love Supreme Festival.

In 2018, Cory independently released his first collection of songs entitled “Art of Love” and has worked with Lauryn Hill, Frank Ocean, J. Cole, Vulfpeck and many more. He was also selected by Quincy Jones to headline his curated “Soundtrack of America” series opening of The Shed in New York City. The upcoming self-titled Cory Henry and The Funk Apostles album exhibits his vocal talents and emphasizes the new sound and vibes he wants to innovate for the world to sing along with. “We are on our way. Tell Everybody. How many bodies? Everybody!”

Comprised of five of the world’s best musicians, hand-picked to bring his musical concepts to life, The Funk Apostles are a worthy band to the charismatic stage presence of Cory Henry. Get it while it’s hot!

ON-SALE DATES

Presale: Thurs November 21st 10am from www.aaaticketing.co.nz

On Sale: Mon November 25th 10am from www.aaaticketing.co.nz

NEW ZEALAND SHOW DATE

Wednesday 15th April 2020

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

www.aaaticketing.co.nz



ends

© Scoop Media

