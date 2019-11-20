ACES bolstered by Ferguson, NZA trio



Wednesday 20 November, 2019

Four ACES return from representative duties to take on the Central Stags at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Thursday.



The BLACKCAPS have released Lockie Ferguson from the squad for the first Test against England and the fast bowler joins NZA trio Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips and Will Somerville, who also return for the ACES.

The quartet replaces Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport and Matt McEwan in the ACES 12-man squad.



Phillips fought through a stern English Test attack in Whangarei, hitting an impressive 116, the 22-year old's fourth First Class century.



Jamieson is poised to make his Ford Trophy debut for the ACES, while skipper Craig Cachopa will bring up 50 List A matches for Auckland.



ACES' wicketkeeper Ben Horne said having players return from representative duty means there is a bit of healthy competition around the group.

"It's exciting to have the all of the guys back. They have all been performing well.

"The fact that we have such a strong culture means it's possibly a little easier to have those difficult conversations."

A strong ACES' twelve look to build on Sunday's four-wicket victory over the Wellington Firebirds, while the Central Stags scored 349/4 before rain washed away the majority of Canterbury's reply.

Horne was pleased with the ACES' bonus-point win over the defending Ford Trophy champions.

"The opening win over Wellington was led by the bowlers and a couple of standout performances with the bat through the middle.

"We were clear in our plans and our communication in the field was excellent."

Several moments of individual brilliance also contributed to an outstanding effort in the field. Looking ahead, Horne said the ACES are focused on the next challenge.

"While the Stags always present a challenge, it's nice to be home on the same wicket and the feeling around the group is very good at the moment.

"Communication culture is very important for us all to ensure we're executing our basics. The boys are feeling good, feeling relaxed and ready to go again."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags

Thursday 21 November

Eden Park Outer Oval

11 am

Auckland ACES squad | Ford Trophy vs. Central Stags

Craig Cachopa (c)

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Ben Lister

Colin Munro

Robert O'Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

