Black Barn OpenAir Cinema – A Festival of Film under the Sky



Hawke’s Bay is gearing up for its 16th OpenAir Cinema season starting on 27 December at the Black Barn Amphitheatre in Havelock North. The team at Black Barn has again managed to secure a variety of movies to satisfy a broad range of film appetites.

The new season kicks off with the definite story of one of NZ's rugby legends, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10. He is the country boy that became an international rugby superstar. A world record point scorer, World Cup hero and, according to many, the greatest fly-half to ever grace the game. The film allows unique behind-the-scenes access to Carter and his family, tracing the journey from rural New Zealand to the top of the world.

Music features prominently in this year's line-up and it starts with a bang. A Star Is Born (2018) was one of the most talked-about films of last year. The remake follows the tragic love story of an alcoholic musician and the aspiring singer he helps become a star. The movie is a heart-breaking and beautiful retelling of a familiar story with amazing performances from its actors, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The Lion King (2019) is the big screen family event of this season. Pioneering filmmaking techniques take us on a journey to the African Savannah where a future king is born. After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

The next musical highlight is Yesterday. Peppered with Beatles classics such as Hey Jude, Let it be, Help and many more, the film follows a struggling singer-songwriter (Jack) whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes on overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.

Green Book opens the curtains on the 2 January. Having won Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards 2019 it follows a world-class African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali), who is about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962 and is in need of a driver and protection. Hence, he recruits a tough-talking bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from an Italian-American neighbourhood. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

The Favourite takes us to the early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead, while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah and Anne. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots. Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Golden Globes 2019 & Academy Awards 2019.

"The only thing more extraordinary than their music is his story". Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound and culminates with Freddie (Rami Malek – Best Actor Academy Awards 2019) leading the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music at Live Aid.

The music theme of the season culminates with a movie "based on a true fantasy": Rocketman. An epic musical that follows the transformation of shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. Set to Sir Elton's most beloved songs — performed by Taron Egerton — the film tells the inspirational story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.

Closing the curtain for another season sees Downton Abbey make it to the big screen with all the beloved actors of the series. The Crawleys and their staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A visit by the King and Queen of England. This unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue that leaves the future of Downton uncertain.

The season will run over nine nights from 27 – 30 December and from 2 – 6 January.

“Everybody loves the experience of watching movies on the big screen nestled in the picturesque vineyard setting of the amphitheatre”, Urs Blum states. "It has perfect acoustics, great sight lines, the best of technology installed, and it offers views to die for."

Moviegoers can relax on grassed terraces, sip a glass of wine with friends, enjoy a nibble from the onsite caterers or bring their own picnic, and watch the sun set over Hawke’s Bay. It is the ultimate outdoor experience: great films, great technology, great sound, great food, and great company under the stars.

Admission:

Online: Adult $ 20 / Child (5-12 yrs): $10 plus ticket fee

Gate sales: Adult $ 25 / Child (5-12 yrs): $15

Gift tickets (available until 24 December and online only) are valid for any movie

The full programme, trailers, the print-your-own-ticket facility (booking fee applies) as well as movie and venue details are available on the Black Barn website (www.blackbarn.com.

Other selected ticketing outlets are:

Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Road, Havelock North, 877 79 85



© Scoop Media

