Th' Bliss Tour extends to Nelson, Napier and Whangarei

Thursday 28 November, 2019- Following huge demand for their concerts in the main centres and many requests from fans, Th’ Dudes announce they’ll take Th’ Bliss Tour to Nelson, Napier and Whangarei in April.

Tickets to the new shows go on sale at midday on Monday 9 December.

Promoter Brent Eccles says that he knew demand would be strong but the intensity had taken us all by surprise especially calls to come to the regions. “I'm sure the riveting live performance at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards when they were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame, has helped!”

“Th Dudes are a great band with great songs. It’s going to be a shit hot tour up there with the best.”

“We built the band on constant touring and it’s fantastic to see that our live performance still holds such appeal 40 years later,” says Th’ Dudes Drummer Bruce Hambling.

Th’ Bliss Tour promises to be a brilliant night out. Book now for an unforgettable night of music from New Zealand icons.

Th’ Dudes - Th’ Bliss Tour

9 April, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton - On sale now at Ticketek

11 April, TSB Arena, Wellington - On sale now at Ticketmaster

12 April, Trafalgar Centre, Nelson - On sale 9 December at Ticketmaster

16 April, Town Hall, Christchurch - On sale now at Ticketek

17 April, Town Hall, Dunedin - On sale now at Ticketmaster

20 April, Municipal Theatre, Napier - On sale 9 December at Ticketek

22 April, ASB Stadium, Whangarei - On sale 9 December at Ticketmaster

24 April, Town Hall, Auckland - Ticketmaster - SOLD OUT

25 April, Town Hall, Auckland - Ticketmaster - On sale now at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at midday on Monday 9 December. Tickets selling fast for Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and the second Auckland concer





