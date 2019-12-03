Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

L7 Announce Australia And New Zealand May Tour 2020

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 10:52 am
Press Release: Nuclear Blast


Unmistakable in their own unique sound, L7 pioneered the grunge movement with their furious music and feminist ideals. Following their breakthrough 1992 album Bricks Are Heavy, L7 became one of the most highly regarded grunge acts of the era with hits like "Pretend We're Dead” and “Shitlist”, while their live sets were infamous, fuelled by high-energy, slamming, dancing and stage-diving.

L7 make their comeback to Australia and New Zealand May 2020, gracing Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Wellington and Auckland stages with a snarl, a wink and a new album Scatter The Rats in tow. The early bird ticket pre-sale starts on Tuesday 3rd December – 9am [AEDT]. Sign up to the mailing list (https://sbmpresents.com/tour/l7/ ) to get early access. General public tickets go on-sale Thursday 5th December – 9am [AEDT]. For more info visit https://sbmpresents.com/tour/l7/

On L7’s new album Scatter The Rats they remain a raucous, subversive, and vital voice in rock. Back with their trademark distorted, heavy riffs, headbanging rhythms and indelible melodies, L7 are taking on society’s biggest dickheads, the fakers and liars, and everyone who doubted them.

No one collective has rocked harder and rejected cultural conformity with more of an edge than the combined forces of Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, Jennifer Finch and Demetra "Dee" Plakas. With a career, highlighted by healthy activism and a revolutionary spark, rock music can’t escape the influence of L7.

L7 are raw, chaotic and enduring pillars of rock music - catch their ferociousness live when they return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2020!

“one of grunge's most fierce and uncompromising bands.” – ABC
“the legendary women’s rock team” – Alt Press
“L7 return as a bloodthirsty gang and live up to their legacy.” – Rolling Stone

L7
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2020
(Special guests to be announced)

EARLY BIRD TICKET PRE-SALE
TUESDAY 3RD DECEMBER – 9AM [AEDT]

WEDNESDAY 20 MAY - METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY
FRIDAY 22 MAY - FORUM, MELBOURNE
SATURDAY 23 MAY – THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE
SUNDAY 24 MAY - THE GOV, ADELAIDE
WEDNESDAY 27 MAY – SAN FRAN, WELLINGTON
THURSDAY 28 MAY - GALATOS, AUCKLAND

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE
THURSDAY 5TH DECEMBER – 9AM [AEDT]

