Heath Franklin's Chopper presents The Silencer

HEATH FRANKLIN'S CHOPPER: THE SILENCER

The iconic Chopper is back for another huge New Zealand tour, and this time he cordially invites the world to shut the f**k up for a change. Welcome The Silencer.

Panic, terror, stupidity, crisis; they can all form a queue and suck the wrinkles out of Chopper's walnut wallet because he has stopped giving a f*** and is done with suffering fools. Are femi-nazis coming to cut his penis off OR will toxic masculinity give him the prostate cancer he truly deserves? Dole bludgers, climate change, anti-vaxxers, cancel culture - the outrage is deafening. Everyone is crazy, everyone has an opinion, everyone is wrong. Silence!

In amongst all this noise and hysteria and angst, and snowflakes and trolls, who will give us a bit of bloody shush? Chopper is here to machete our way through the jungle of bullsh*t.

Picking up the 'Comics Choice' Award at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to add to his 2 ARIA nominations, 1 Logie nomination and over 500,000 tickets sold worldwide, Chopper is a genuine comedy icon. The man behind the ‘stache, Heath Franklin, is an Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer. Loved on both sides of the Tasman, Franklin has been a regular on Kiwi TV, including his series, TV3’s Chopper’s Republic of Anzakistan and 7 Days.

THE SILENCER - NZ TOUR 2020

Tickets on sale Tuesday 3 December

Tauranga

Wed 13 May

Baycourt Community and Arts Centre

Tickets from Ticketek

New Plymouth

Thu 14 May

TSB Showplace

Tickets from Ticketek

Hamilton

Fri 15 May

Claudelands Arena

Tickets from Ticketek

Wellington

Sat 16 May

The Opera House

Tickets from Ticketmaster

As part of the 2020 NZ International Comedy Festival

Palmerston North

Sun 17 May

Regent Theatre

Tickets from Ticket Direct

Hawke's Bay

Tues 19 May

Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre

Tickets from Ticketek

Gisborne

Wed 20 May

War Memorial Theatre

Tickets from Ticketek

Rotorua

Thur 21 May

Energy Events Centre, Rotorua

Tickets from Ticketmaster

Auckland

Fri 22 & 23 May

SkyCity Theatre

Tickets from Ticketek

Whangarei

Sun 24 May

Forum North

Tickets from Ticketek

Invercargill

Thu 11 June

Civic Theatre

Tickets from Ticket Direct

Dunedin

Fri 12 June

Mayfair Theatre

Tickets from Ticketek

Christchurch

Sat 13 June

Isaac Theatre Royal

Tickets from Ticketek

Nelson

Sun 14 June

Theatre Royal Nelson

Tickets from Ticket Direct

Blenheim

Tue 16 June

ASB Theatre Marlborough

Tickets from Ticketek





