Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Heath Franklin's Chopper presents The Silencer

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Laughing Stock Productions

Laughing Stock presents
HEATH FRANKLIN'S CHOPPER: THE SILENCER

The iconic Chopper is back for another huge New Zealand tour, and this time he cordially invites the world to shut the f**k up for a change. Welcome The Silencer.

Panic, terror, stupidity, crisis; they can all form a queue and suck the wrinkles out of Chopper's walnut wallet because he has stopped giving a f*** and is done with suffering fools. Are femi-nazis coming to cut his penis off OR will toxic masculinity give him the prostate cancer he truly deserves? Dole bludgers, climate change, anti-vaxxers, cancel culture - the outrage is deafening. Everyone is crazy, everyone has an opinion, everyone is wrong. Silence!

In amongst all this noise and hysteria and angst, and snowflakes and trolls, who will give us a bit of bloody shush? Chopper is here to machete our way through the jungle of bullsh*t.

Picking up the 'Comics Choice' Award at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to add to his 2 ARIA nominations, 1 Logie nomination and over 500,000 tickets sold worldwide, Chopper is a genuine comedy icon. The man behind the ‘stache, Heath Franklin, is an Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer. Loved on both sides of the Tasman, Franklin has been a regular on Kiwi TV, including his series, TV3’s Chopper’s Republic of Anzakistan and 7 Days.

Heath Franklin's Chopper
THE SILENCER - NZ TOUR 2020
Tickets on sale Tuesday 3 December
Tauranga
Wed 13 May
Baycourt Community and Arts Centre
Tickets from Ticketek

New Plymouth
Thu 14 May
TSB Showplace
Tickets from Ticketek

Hamilton
Fri 15 May
Claudelands Arena
Tickets from Ticketek

Wellington
Sat 16 May
The Opera House
Tickets from Ticketmaster
As part of the 2020 NZ International Comedy Festival

Palmerston North
Sun 17 May
Regent Theatre
Tickets from Ticket Direct

Hawke's Bay
Tues 19 May
Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre
Tickets from Ticketek

Gisborne
Wed 20 May
War Memorial Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek

Rotorua
Thur 21 May
Energy Events Centre, Rotorua
Tickets from Ticketmaster

Auckland
Fri 22 & 23 May
SkyCity Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
As part of the 2020 NZ International Comedy Festival

Whangarei
Sun 24 May
Forum North
Tickets from Ticketek

Invercargill
Thu 11 June
Civic Theatre
Tickets from Ticket Direct

Dunedin
Fri 12 June
Mayfair Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek

Christchurch
Sat 13 June
Isaac Theatre Royal
Tickets from Ticketek

Nelson
Sun 14 June
Theatre Royal Nelson
Tickets from Ticket Direct

Blenheim
Tue 16 June
ASB Theatre Marlborough
Tickets from Ticketek


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Laughing Stock Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 