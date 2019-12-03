Heath Franklin's Chopper presents The Silencer
HEATH FRANKLIN'S CHOPPER: THE SILENCER
The iconic Chopper is back for another huge New Zealand tour, and this time he cordially invites the world to shut the f**k up for a change. Welcome The Silencer.
Panic, terror, stupidity, crisis; they can all form a queue and suck the wrinkles out of Chopper's walnut wallet because he has stopped giving a f*** and is done with suffering fools. Are femi-nazis coming to cut his penis off OR will toxic masculinity give him the prostate cancer he truly deserves? Dole bludgers, climate change, anti-vaxxers, cancel culture - the outrage is deafening. Everyone is crazy, everyone has an opinion, everyone is wrong. Silence!
In amongst all this noise and hysteria and angst, and snowflakes and trolls, who will give us a bit of bloody shush? Chopper is here to machete our way through the jungle of bullsh*t.
Picking up the 'Comics Choice' Award at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to add to his 2 ARIA nominations, 1 Logie nomination and over 500,000 tickets sold worldwide, Chopper is a genuine comedy icon. The man behind the ‘stache, Heath Franklin, is an Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer. Loved on both sides of the Tasman, Franklin has been a regular on Kiwi TV, including his series, TV3’s Chopper’s Republic of Anzakistan and 7 Days.
Tauranga
Wed 13 May
Baycourt Community and Arts Centre
Tickets from Ticketek
New
Plymouth
Thu 14 May
TSB Showplace
Tickets from Ticketek
Hamilton
Fri 15 May
Claudelands Arena
Tickets from Ticketek
Wellington
Sat 16 May
The Opera House
Tickets from Ticketmaster
As part of the 2020 NZ International Comedy Festival
Palmerston
North
Sun 17 May
Regent Theatre
Tickets from Ticket Direct
Hawke's
Bay
Tues 19 May
Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre
Tickets from Ticketek
Gisborne
Wed 20 May
War Memorial Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
Rotorua
Thur 21 May
Energy Events Centre, Rotorua
Tickets from Ticketmaster
Auckland
Fri 22 & 23 May
SkyCity Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
Whangarei
Sun 24 May
Forum North
Tickets from Ticketek
Invercargill
Thu 11 June
Civic Theatre
Tickets from Ticket Direct
Dunedin
Fri 12 June
Mayfair Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek
Christchurch
Sat 13 June
Isaac Theatre Royal
Tickets from Ticketek
Nelson
Sun 14 June
Theatre Royal Nelson
Tickets from Ticket Direct
Blenheim
Tue 16 June
ASB Theatre Marlborough
Tickets from Ticketek