Baz Luhrmann's ‘ROMEO + JULIET’ performed live in concert

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

The Music from the Greatest Soundtrack of a Generation!

Baz Luhrmann's

‘ROMEO + JULIET’

Performed Live in Concert (in its entirety!)

Featuring:
GIN WIGMORE + JON TOOGOOD + DAVE GIBSON
+ MILAN BORICH + LAUGHTON KORA
+ introducing acclaimed soprano ISABELLA MOORE
Supported by a 30-piece orchestra, choir & rock band

THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHTS

If you lived within earshot of the pop culture zeitgeist in 1996, you remember the greatest love story of all time grabbing hold of the radio airwaves and squeezing like a sweet teen crush.

The magic of Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet was recasting Shakespeare's timeless romantic tragedy in the heady rush of mid-'90s cool, with a soundtrack blending grunge, dance, classical, opera and dawning girl power into a record-breaking chart phenomenon.

From Radiohead to Everclear, Cardigan's Love Fool to Garbage's #1 Crush; from the mirror ball ecstasy of Young Hearts Run Free to the aching gravitas of When Doves Cry and O Verona - get ready to relive the soundtrack of a generation (Volumes 1 & 2) with a cast of star performers radiating a combined chemistry as potent as the young Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio.

For two nights only at The Civic, experience the epic pop grandeur of Gin Wigmore, Jon Toogood (Shihad), Laughton Kora, Milan Borich (Pluto), Dave Gibson (Elemeno P) and acclaimed soprano Isabella Moore backed by a 30-piece orchestra, full choir and rock band, as this freak NZ #1 phenomenon is reborn with all due rock-dance-operatic-orchestral drama.

Don’t forget to dress for hedonistic success: masks, wings, chain mail, or anything else that takes you back to a Capulet house party circa '96.

