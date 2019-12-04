Niko Walters to join Ella Mai for her Auckland show

Grammy-winning British R&B artist Ella Mai will share the stage with rising Kiwi artist Niko Walters when she plays a one-off show on January 5 at Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland.

Presented by Mai FM, Pato Entertainment, Audiology and Fabrik, the Auckland show will follow Ella Mai’s Bay Dreams performances in Tauranga on January 2 and in Nelson on January 4.

Ella reached new heights in 2019 with her RIAA certified platinum self-titled debut. The throwback R&B album included the record-breaking singles ‘Boo’d Up’ and ‘Trip’ and made history with the 5 x US Platinum ‘Boo'd Up’ certified the longest running #1 by a woman on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart this decade. ‘Boo'd Up’ also won the award for ‘Best R&B Song’ at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The chart-topping star will be joined in Auckland by local up-and-comer Niko Walters.

Combining contemporary soul with euphoric lyricism, Niko draws inspiration from the likes of Matt Corby, Bon Iver and Anderson.Paak, with the objective of making beautiful sounding music above anything else.

His most recent single ‘Closely’ only adds to his fast-growing repertoire, which boasts tracks like ‘Wishing Well’, ‘Together’ ‘Herione’ and ‘Moving On’.

Niko hit the touring circuit for the first time earlier in the year when he joined Stan Walker on his nationwide tour. He is also set to perform in front of his biggest crowd yet when he supports Six60 at their sold-out Western Springs show in February 2020.

Ella Mai – NZ Summer 2020 Tour

Presented by Mai fm, Pato Entertainment, Audiology, Fabrik

Logan Campbell, Auckland - January 5, 2020 (R16)

