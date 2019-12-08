Three Podiums from Three Starts for Tegan

Tegan Fitzsimon and the delightful Windermere Cappuccino have notched another win in the POLi Payments World Cup (NZ) Series, this time at the Feilding IA&P Show at Manfeild.

The inform Christchurch combination made it back-to-back wins in the series, heading home a small but quality field as the only ones to go double clear and inside time over the two rounds. The Feilding class is the only one in the five-round series to be held indoors.

Three combinations had clean slates at the end of the opening round – Tegan aboard Windermere Cappuccino, Brooke Andrea (Waipukurau) on LT Holst Andrea and young gun Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) on her former Olympic Cup winner Fiber Fresh Veroana. Logan Massie (Dannevirke) and Intellect carried through four, with eight faults apiece for Robert Steele (Dannevirke) on LT Holst Bernadette and Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) with Belischi HM.

However, it was all Tegan’s way in the second as the only rider to stay on zero penalties. Brooke picked up a single time fault to settle for second while Briar added eight for third.

Ironically, Tegan hadn’t planned on starting at the event but made a late decision to head south from their temporary Hawke’s Bay base to tackle the Gary Sinclair-designed course.

“It rode well I think,” she said. “Vollie (Windermere Cappuccino) didn’t warm up particularly well. I don’t think he liked the surface in the warm-up but once in the ring, he jumped really well. He tried so hard – and he always does.”

Her plan for the second round wasn’t to go “crazy fast” but instead to give him a nice little run. “I feel we are more back on track now,” said Tegan who is the defending champion of the series.

The winner of the New Zealand series has the opportunity to represent the nation at the World Cup Final in Las Vegas next year.

In the Country TV Pony Grand Prix, Lily Moore (Hawke’s Bay) and the very experienced Fun House have continued their successful new partnership with a win. They were one of two combinations from the 11 starters to go double clear but their 39.34-second time just edged out Samantha Carrington (Takapau) aboard Colours of Lansing who stopped the clock at 40.28. Third-placed Phoebe Howson (Hastings) and Aorangi Ragtime were super slick with their 33.13-second time in the jump-off but paid for their speed with a rail.

Results -

POLi Payments World Cup (third round): Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Windermere Cappuccino 1, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 3, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Intellect 4, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) LT Holst Bernadette 5, Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) Belischi HM 6.

Country TV Pony Grand Prix: Lily Moore (Hawke’s Bay) Fun House 1, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Colours of Lansing 32, Phoebe Howson (Hastings) Aorangi Ragtime 3, Georgia Bouzaid (Cambridge) Redcliffs Bill 4, Dylan Bibby (Onga Onga) Daisy Patch 5, Katie Bridgeman (Auckland) Tallyho Scoundrel 6.

FMG Young Rider Series: Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 1, Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) Belischi HM 2, Sarah West (Matamata) Oaks Centurian 3, Nicholas O’Leary (Palmerston North) Obeone Kanobe 4, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Lakota 5.

Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Rider: Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Kiwi Lansing 1, Harvey Nelson (Havelock North) Ngahiwi Loone 2, Emily Fraser (Feilding) Kiwi Delux 3, Bailey Rutter (Paraparaumu) Henton Serenade 4, Marcus Rose (Dannevirke) Kaipara Hold Up 5, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Victoria’s Secret 6.

EquiFibre Junior Rider Series: Georgia Bouzaid (Cambridge) AP Ninja 1, Parys Marshall (New Plymouth) LG Whata Balou 2, Rylee Sheehan (Te Aroha) Bandito NZPH 3, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Minqua 4, Francesca Corich van der bas (Paraparaumu) Cardo 5, Dylan Bibby (Onga Onga) Wenrose Vertigo 6.

Dunstan HorseFeeds Amateur Rider Series: Jamie Howie (Taihape) Hi Ho Said Rolly 1, Jessie Goggin (Waikanae) Miss Cassini MS 2, Jon Smyth (Hawera) My Jack Sparrow 3, Alexa Dodson (Dannevirke) Loose Change 4, Shelley Bridgeman (Auckland) Oaks Vendetta 5, Janine Kirkbeck (Wellington) Kiwi Exalt 6.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Series: Daniel Webb (Hunterville) Constellation 1, Melody Matheson (Hastings) Cortaflex Enya MH 2, Heloise Tolo (Wellington) Doris NZPH 3, Oliver Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Elizabeth 4, Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Bonus 5, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Delphine NZPH 6.

Cheleken Equestrian and UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series: Sharleen Workman (Levin) Carbon Xtreme, Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) Cracker Xtreme, Heloise Tolo (Wellington) Heartline and Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Chesall =1.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series: John MacLennan (Waipukurau) Tolley, Tasha Brown (Hastings) Kiwi Windfall, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Benrose Casino ECPH, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Florence, Amy Roydhouse (Hastings) Fiesta NZPH and Makayla White (Hastings) Kiwi Princess =1.

