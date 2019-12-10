Giving the gift of home and family this season

10 December 2019



"My brother was so tired of being in the hospital away from his wife and children,” said Sarah. “It was an hour’s drive each way and it was taking a huge toll on his wife who was working full time to support the family."

As we approach the festive season we think about where we would like to be and who we would like to spend time with. For people using hospice services this is no different. For many, the opportunity to be at home surrounded by loved ones is a very important part of their end-of-life care.

"Hospice provided a special bed, chair and other equipment in his home so he could manage with our assistance and make the most of the time he had with us. Most important of all, it meant that he could be at home, which is where he wanted to be more than anything.”

Many of us think of hospice as a building, when in fact the majority of people are cared for in their own homes in the community. Hospice care is available free of charge for patients, their families and whānau, but it costs a lot to provide. While the majority of funding comes from the Government, each year hospices must raise over $77 million nationally to cover the shortfall.

Recently the Hospice NZ Grants Programme, which is funded through the Harcourts Foundation, donated over $64,000 to hospice services across New Zealand to provide tangible items that have a direct benefit to patients and their families such as beds, equipment for delivering medication and vehicles for hospice staff to visit people in their homes.

“We’re delighted to be able to help support hospice services through the Hospice NZ Grants Programme,” said Harcourts Managing Director, Bryan Thomson. “I can’t think of a better gift that we could give at this time of the year.”

“Hospice supports people with life limiting illnesses to live every moment, in whatever way is important to them,” said Hospice NZ Chief Executive, Mary Schumacher. “We’re so proud to work with the Harcourts Foundation on this programme. Since it was established in 2017, $195,000 has been donated and these funds have made a direct difference in the lives of people using hospice services. To each and every Harcourts team across New Zealand, our heartfelt thanks for your generosity and for your continued support.”

