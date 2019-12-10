Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Russell Brand Returns To New Zealand for Three Centre Tour

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2020

AUCKLAND
SATURDAY 14 MARCH
BRUCE MASON CENTRE
Book at Ticketmaster 0800111999

CHRISTCHURCH
TUESDAY 17 MARCH
ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL
Book at Ticketek 0800ticketek

WELLINGTON
THURSDAY 19 MARCH
OPERA HOUSE
Book at Ticketmaster 0800111999


TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 16 DECEMBER 9am


Recovery Live is a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction.

This 90-minute experience will introduce audiences to the system that saved Russell’s life, continues to save his sanity and will work for anyone who is willing to commit to it.

Russell said: “This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons. This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it’s weird that this is the way you’re going to find it.”

Russell Brand is a comedian, actor and activist for mental health and drug rehabilitation. He is the author of seven books, including the New York Times’ Bestseller, Recover: Freedom From Our Addictions, and Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. His podcast, “Under The Skin” is available on Luminary.

www.russellbrand.com
www.abpresents.com.au
Info and imagery available via Dropbox

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has won Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14-year history. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 