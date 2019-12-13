New Zealanders Choosing a Turkey free table this Christmas

The Christmas table is looking healthier this year as nearly a quarter of Kiwis say that they plan to reduce their meat consumption this Christmas.

Opinion Compare conducted a national survey of n=821 New Zealanders to gauge an understanding of their plans for Christmas this year and as it’s the season for giving, we’re sharing the results below.

23% of kiwis told us that they’d be reducing their consumption of meat this Christmas - with females most likely (26%). If not the traditional turkey or ham, 83% will be looking to vegetables as a substitute to their usual meaty meals. The reason for kiwis turning away from meat are health reasons (24% - mostly trying to lose weight) and affordability (23%). Only 5% stated environmental reasons and 4% ethical reasons.

At a time of year when people are traditionally anxious about money, and we head into summer, it makes sense to choose a healthier, more affordable menu.

