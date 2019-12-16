Whanganui Arts Review submission day date is announced

The 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review submission day date is announced

The 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review submission day is Tuesday 18 February 10.30 – 4.30pm at Sarjeant on the Quay

The Sarjeant Gallery launches the pattillo project

The Whanganui Arts Review is the longest running event of its type in the country and in 2020 the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui is thrilled to produce the 32nd edition of this much-loved open call exhibition in partnership with Anne Pattillo and her company pattillo who is the principal sponsor.

The pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region’s creative energy and as such it is open to artists of any age, who live in the Whanganui region, including Ruapehu and Rangitikei and all areas that link to the Whanganui River. Works of all media are acceptable for entry.

Supported in principal by pattillo, the Arts Review is also sustained by a strong group of Whanganui businesses, with this year’s Whanganui Arts Review offering eleven Merit Awards of $200 each, two Excellence Awards of $1000 each and the main award, the Open Award of $5000 plus the opportunity to accept the pattillo project - a solo artist showcase exhibition.

The pattillo project gives the winning Arts Review artist the opportunity to experience professional curatorial support, connection and access to the Sarjeant Gallery and its collection and archives, increased visibility, promotional and marketing support and the enhanced prestige that comes with having a solo exhibition at one of New Zealand’s prestigious public galleries.

The pattillo project has been specifically created to elevate local artists nationally and will be an ongoing exhibition line for the Sarjeant for the years to come. It is envisaged that the pattillo project will support and uplift the huge talent pool in this region and expose Whanganui’s artists nationally, and that therefore the pattillo project will ultimately become synonymous with the most exciting art - from New Zealand’s most exciting art region.

Principal sponsor Anne Pattillo says “Our purpose with the pattillo project is to provide a mentored opportunity for winners of the Arts Review to showcase their work on what we think is New Zealand’s premier arts stage; the Sarjeant Gallery. The current redevelopment will strengthen and extend the standing of the gallery as the place to be seen for New Zealand and international artists alike. Winning the Arts Review is an important recognition for any artist. We hope the pattillo project adds value to that recognition - Whanganui Arts Review winner.”

The pattillo project exhibitions will be promoted by the Sarjeant’s media team and also offered to other New Zealand galleries as a touring show.

The inaugural pattillo project artist is Dr Kathryn Wightman, who won the 2019 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award with her work Austin. Dr Wightman said: "Whanganui is home to so many amazingly talented creative people, so to be selected as the first ever recipient of the pattillo project is a huge honour. The addition of mentorship and a solo show is a huge boost to the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review and I believe it will be an invaluable step in the future development of my career. I very much look forward to working with the team at the Sarjeant Gallery to develop work over the coming year”

Key dates: pattillo project 2020: Dr Kathryn Wightman

Opening day: Saturday 15 February 2020

Closing day: Sunday 3 May 2020

2020 Whanganui Arts Review key dates:

Tuesday 18 February 2020 10.30 – 4.30pm Submission day

Thursday 27 February 2020 10.30 – 4.30pm Collection of unselected work

Friday 28 February 2020, 6 – 8pm Awards night

Saturday 29 February 2020 Opening day

Sunday 17 May 2020 Closing day

Monday 18 May 2020, 10.30 – 4.30pm Collection of exhibited work

A new sponsor joins the

2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review

In 2020 the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is delighted to welcome the new sponsorship team of Article and Vernon Money Poppins, who together will sponsor a $1000 Excellence Award.

Article and Vernon Money Poppins are Jack Mitchell-Anyon and Niki Vernon who run their businesses, from the old Chronicle building on Drews Ave in central Whanganui.

Article owner Jack Mitchell Anyon’s association with the Sarjeant Gallery has been lifelong, having spent many evenings at openings with his father, the esteemed potter Ross Mitchell-Anyon, who is widely collected and exhibited in New Zealand and whose work is held in the Sarjeant’s permanent collection.

Jack, taking up his father’s mantle, has long been involved with facilitation of the arts. He ran the D.I.Y. music venue Space Monster and now owns and operates Article – an indefinable combination of coffee shop, vintage store and conversation pit.

Niki Vernon is the director of Vernon Money Poppins, a small business advisory service. Niki moved to Whanganui from Auckland nearly four years ago and she too has had an upbringing surrounded by New Zeland contemporary art and artists. She enjoys helping artists with their book keeping and systems, and in this way, frees them up to focus on the creative side of things.

Our decision to support the Wanganui Arts Review in this way was an easy one. We both know the importance of supporting local art and artists as we have been immersed in it throughout our lives” they said.

Greg Donson, Curator and Public Programs Manager says “We are delighted to have Article in Vernon Money Poppins come on board as Excellence Award sponsors for the 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. For the last few years, with the help of our principal sponsor pattillo, we have been upscaling the Arts Review in 2020 will be no different. The quality and quantity of Arts Review submissions has been increasing year on year and with the launch of the Pattillo project in 2020 we expect this to create a lot of interest”

The 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review sponsors are:

Pattillo Open Award

$5000 and the pattillo project

2 x $1000 Excellence Awards from

Dalgleish Architects & Article and Vernon Money Poppins

Merit Awards to the value of $200 each from:

Friends of the Sarjeant Gallery

River City Picture Framers

Recaffeinate

Renata’s Art & Framing

Wanganui Garden Services

Edith Collier Trust

Whanganui River Markets Trust

Barnicoat & Healy



