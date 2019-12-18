Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lauv releases 'Mean It' video with LANY

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

PLATINUM-certified independent singer, songwriter, producer, and pop visionary Lauv drops music video for his newest single ‘Mean It’ with LANY. Since its release two weeks ago, the track has garnered more than 50 million streams. The song is off Lauv’s 21-track debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, set for release on March 6, 2020.

Click here to view.

The video follows Lauv and Paul Klein (LANY) as they go on a treasure hunt in the desert. Much like the song lyrics that depict a relationship based on false promises, the video sees them on a journey where they try to make sense of what's real and fake in the psychedelic world around them. The visual was directed by Phillip Lopez (Kygo, Selena Gomez, Liam Payne) and shot in Palmdale, CA.

Lauv’s current radio single ‘fuck, i’m lonely’ with Anne-Marie track has more than 200 million streams. The pair performed the song on Late Night With Seth Meyers (watch). In addition, the track was also included on the current third season of the popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, as well as this seasons soundtrack.

In October, Lauv was also featured on the remix of BTS‘Make It Right’ (feat. Lauv), which can be heard here.

Lauv recently performed at Capital Radio’s Jingle Bell Ball alongside artists such as: Harry Styles, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

Stay tuned for more Lauv news throughout 2020.


FOLLOW LAUV:
Website | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 