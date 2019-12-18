Lauv releases 'Mean It' video with LANY

PLATINUM-certified independent singer, songwriter, producer, and pop visionary Lauv drops music video for his newest single ‘Mean It’ with LANY. Since its release two weeks ago, the track has garnered more than 50 million streams. The song is off Lauv’s 21-track debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, set for release on March 6, 2020.

Click here to view.

The video follows Lauv and Paul Klein (LANY) as they go on a treasure hunt in the desert. Much like the song lyrics that depict a relationship based on false promises, the video sees them on a journey where they try to make sense of what's real and fake in the psychedelic world around them. The visual was directed by Phillip Lopez (Kygo, Selena Gomez, Liam Payne) and shot in Palmdale, CA.

Lauv’s current radio single ‘fuck, i’m lonely’ with Anne-Marie track has more than 200 million streams. The pair performed the song on Late Night With Seth Meyers (watch). In addition, the track was also included on the current third season of the popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, as well as this seasons soundtrack.

In October, Lauv was also featured on the remix of BTS’ ‘Make It Right’ (feat. Lauv), which can be heard here.

Lauv recently performed at Capital Radio’s Jingle Bell Ball alongside artists such as: Harry Styles, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

Stay tuned for more Lauv news throughout 2020.



FOLLOW LAUV:

Website | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

© Scoop Media

